Huskers offer 2023 Southeast prospect Teitum Tuioti, who could play on the D-line or linebacker

Yes, the name is familiar.

Nebraska extended an early scholarship offer on Monday night to Lincoln Southeast sophomore defender Teitum Tuioti.

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, a Southeast graduate himself and the Huskers' in-state recruiting coordinator, made the call to extend the offer, but Dad probably knew it was coming, too.

That's because Teitum is the son of NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, the second-year assistant who oversees a burgeoning position of strength for the Huskers.

Tuioti's recruitment is already taking off even though he is just halfway through his high school career. Earlier this month, Ole Miss jumped into the fray, meaning his first known Power Five scholarship offer came from the SEC. Utah State of the Mountain West has also already offered.

"Just really happy for him, excited for him," Southeast coach Ryan Gottula told the Journal Star. "He’s a great young man. Nice kid, good student and obviously a very good football player as well. I’m really pleased with what he was able to do during his sophomore season as far as stepping into a starting role for a Class A team. He just got better as the season went along and he’s an extremely coachable young man."