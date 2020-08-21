Huskers offer 2021 Omaha Westside DB Koby Bretz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska has two verbal pledges from in-state players in its 2021 recruiting class and it is angling for more.

The Huskers on Friday night extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside defensive back Koby Bretz, officially throwing their hat in the ring for the 6-foot-3 three-star prospect.

"I’ve been in contact with (NU inside linebackers coach and lead in-state recruiter) Barrett Ruud for awhile now and I had a sense that the offer would come sooner or later," Bretz told the Journal Star.

Bretz said via social media that he was extended the scholarship offer during a phone call with NU coach Scott Frost.

Bretz is considered one of the best athletes in the state and his recruiting has picked up in recent months despite the extended NCAA dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Steve Warren has been around Bretz extensively since November, when Bretz started playing on the Warren Academy's 7-on-7 team. Almost right away, Warren said he knew Bretz had serious potential.