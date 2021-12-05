Huskers nab verbal commitment from California defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa

Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers
Brodie Tagaloa didn't wait long after visiting Nebraska to decide where he wanted to play college football
The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder officially visited Nebraska in recent days and verbally committed to NU on Sunday afternoon, soon after he got back to his home in San Francisco.
Beyond Blessed! God Is Great💯#GBR #Committed pic.twitter.com/mx3Mqh90fi— Brodie Tagaloa (@brodi3t) December 5, 2021
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in California on Monday to see three-star prospect Tagaloa. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder, who attends De La Salle High, is rated by both major recruiting services as a tight end, but Tuioti and the Huskers like him on defense. Following the visit from Tuioti, Tagaloa arrived on campus in the middle of the week for his official visit. His De La Salle high school team lost in a state playoff game on Friday night.
Tagaloa is the latest in a line of siblings to play for De La Salle and end up moving on to college ball. His older brother, Boss, played offensive line for UCLA and another brother, Beaux, began his career at San Jose State and now plays for Cal.
Brodie, then, is moving further away from home than his siblings.
Tagaloa becomes the 10th overall member — and the first defensive lineman — in Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.
The Huskers had a trio of high school players in for official visits in recent days in Tagaloa and high school defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog (Prentiss, Mississippi) and Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) in addition to FCS Abilene Christian transfer defensive back Ryan Stapp. Nebraska, though, is clearly not done looking for help on defense in the 2022class.
Saturday, Tuioti and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander swung by Iowa Western's playoff game against Snow College from Utah.
Later that night, the Huskers offered a pair of Snow defenders in defensive lineman Cortez Hogans and Seleti Fevaleaki.
Hogans verbally committed to Boise State late in November. The 6-4, 270-pounder began his career at Northern Illinois in 2018 and actually recorded a special teams tackle against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in 2019. Then he went to Snow.
Hogans told the Journal Star that he had not heard from Nebraska at all until Saturday and now he's taking a visit next week with Fevaleaki.
Fevaleaki (6-3, 270) also has offers from Indiana and Utah State. He actually spent 2019 and 2020 on BYU's roster, then spent this fall at Snow.
The Huskers have to replace Ben Stille and Damion Daniels off of their 2021 defensive line at minimum, and Deontre Thomas has also given indications that he is leaving the program after five seasons, as well. As a result, it's not surprising to see NU looking for older players to mix in with a young core group.
The Huskers also made a new junior college defensive back offer on Sunday to DeShon Singleton out of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
Singleton, listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds, is an Amite, Louisiana, native who was lightly recruited out of high school last year but played one year at Hutch and, according to his social media, is a full academic qualifier.
In nine games, he was credited with a pair of interceptions, a pair of break-ups and 2½ tackles for loss.
In recent weeks, he's also picked up offers from Kansas, Hawaii and several other Group of Five schools.
This story will be updated.
