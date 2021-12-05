Huskers nab verbal commitment from California defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa

Brodie Tagaloa didn't wait long after visiting Nebraska to decide where he wanted to play college football

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder officially visited Nebraska in recent days and verbally committed to NU on Sunday afternoon, soon after he got back to his home in San Francisco.

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in California on Monday to see three-star prospect Tagaloa. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder, who attends De La Salle High, is rated by both major recruiting services as a tight end, but Tuioti and the Huskers like him on defense. Following the visit from Tuioti, Tagaloa arrived on campus in the middle of the week for his official visit. His De La Salle high school team lost in a state playoff game on Friday night.

Tagaloa is the latest in a line of siblings to play for De La Salle and end up moving on to college ball. His older brother, Boss, played offensive line for UCLA and another brother, Beaux, began his career at San Jose State and now plays for Cal.

Brodie, then, is moving further away from home than his siblings.

Tagaloa becomes the 10th overall member — and the first defensive lineman — in Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.