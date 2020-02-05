Huskers miss on 2020 DL Togiai, add three walk-ons to large 2020 class

Nebraska made a strong final push for Tanoa Togiai, but came up short.
The high school defensive lineman from Idaho signed with Utah on National Signing Day during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at his school, picking the Utes over the Huskers and others.
Tanoa Togiai is heading to Utah.
Togiai, listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, took an official visit to Nebraska back in December and had high marks for the trip, though NU was always going to have a battle on its hands trying to overcome the regional proximity of Utah and Washington, which offered in January.
NU took almost its entire coaching staff to Rigby, Idaho, to see Togiai on Saturday morning, the final day before the dead period, in an effort to convince him to pick the Huskers.
He had been recruited primarily by NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Togiai is the only player known to be on Nebraska’s radar screen as the second signing period arrived, meaning the Huskers will wrap up the cycle with 23 signed players and head into the offseason’s next stage with two open scholarships remaining. Those spots can be used toward 2020 recruits or, more likely, transfers from other schools.
Head coach Scott Frost has said in the past that he likes to have a couple of scholarships available in order to look at transfers, but also said on the radio Wednesday evening that the NCAA's transfer portal hasn't been quite what some people thought it would be.
"I think it's been a big influence but probably not as big as some people thought it would be," Frost said. "I think there's some really good players that end up in the portal, probably not as some people thought. It hasn't been the gold mine people expected it to be.
"We'll continue to monitor it and probably add a player or two here and there if we need them, but we certainly don't want to build our team that way."

Overall, the Huskers are going to finish at or near the top-20 mark nationally according to both 247Sports and Rivals and will check in fourth in the Big Ten in class ranking, according to both sites.
Outside of the Togiai news, National Signing Day wasn't expected to feature much action in Lincoln. The Huskers did, though, officially add three walk-ons to their large 2020 class on Wednesday morning.
The program announced the additions of Millard South running back Isaiah Harris, Oklahoma kicking specialist Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow) and Texas athlete Beau Psencik (Houston) to a walk-on class that now numbers 22.
Harris verbally pledged in November, but didn't have his paperwork completed by the December signing date, and thus was not formally announced as part of the class until Wednesday. Crawford gave his verbal commitment Sunday and Psencik followed on Monday, rounding out another large group and continuing a trend since coach Scott Frost took over in Lincoln of bringing in big walk-on classes.
Harris was a first-team Super-State selection by the Journal Star as a senior after a prolific final season. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder had 165 rushing attempts for 1,859 yards and 27 touchdowns, and added nine receptions for 262 yards and three more scores.
Crawford joins wide-open races both at kicker and punter for the Huskers coming off a season that left plenty to be desired in both departments. The names in the kicking competition include scholarship sophomore Barret Pickering and walk-ons such as Matt Waldoch and Gabe Heins, plus fellow 2020 addition Chase Contrerez (Iowa Western Community College), who is already on campus.
The punting competition should feature sophomore William Przystup and redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.