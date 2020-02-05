Huskers miss on 2020 DL Togiai, add three walk-ons to large 2020 class

"I think it's been a big influence but probably not as big as some people thought it would be," Frost said. "I think there's some really good players that end up in the portal, probably not as some people thought. It hasn't been the gold mine people expected it to be.

"We'll continue to monitor it and probably add a player or two here and there if we need them, but we certainly don't want to build our team that way."

Overall, the Huskers are going to finish at or near the top-20 mark nationally according to both 247Sports and Rivals and will check in fourth in the Big Ten in class ranking, according to both sites.

Outside of the Togiai news, National Signing Day wasn't expected to feature much action in Lincoln. The Huskers did, though, officially add three walk-ons to their large 2020 class on Wednesday morning.

The program announced the additions of Millard South running back Isaiah Harris, Oklahoma kicking specialist Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow) and Texas athlete Beau Psencik (Houston) to a walk-on class that now numbers 22.