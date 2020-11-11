Huskers make 2022 in-state offer to Columbus athlete Ernest Hausmann

Nebraska made another in-state scholarship offer for the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night, this time to Columbus linebacker and wide receiver Ernest Hausmann.
The athletic high school junior is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He announced the scholarship offer via Twitter and said Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was the one who extended it.
After a great call with @BarrettRuud I am extremely thankful and blessed to receive an offer to play at the University of Nebraska‼️@coach_frost @CoachChinander #GBR ☠️🔴⚪️☠️ pic.twitter.com/5Otcl9FWx1— Ernest Hausmann (@Ernest_Hausmann) November 11, 2020
One day before the offer, Hausmann had been on a virtual visit with Ruud and Nebraska director of player personnel Sean Dillon.
According to MaxPreps, Hausmann caught 34 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns as a junior for Columbus on offense and defensively finished with 69 tackles (six for loss), a sack and an interception in 10 games.
Hausmann is already the fifth Class of 2022 player from Nebraska that the Huskers have offered, but is the first outside the Omaha Metro area. Nebraska also has offers out to Bellevue West tight ends Micha Riley and Kaden Helms, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods.
Nebraska does not yet have a known verbal commitment for its 2022 class.
Hausmann to this point has not been rated by either Rivals or 247Sports. It is believed that Nebraska is the first school to offer him a scholarship.
