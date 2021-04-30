Huskers land walk-on pledge from Ty Robinson's younger brother

Nebraska on Friday landed a walk-on from a familiar family.

Truitt Robinson, the younger brother of Cornhusker defensive lineman Ty Robinson, announced he plans to join the program this summer as a walk-on wide receiver.

The younger Robinson isn't quite the size of his 6-foot-6, 315-pound brother, but goes about 6-0 and 170, according to his Hudl highlights.

Robinson is the second late walk-on addition for the Huskers in recent weeks. NU also landed a pledge from 2021 quarterback Spencer Arceneaux (Mobile, Alabama) on April 17.

Nebraska has added more than 20 walk-ons again in the 2021 class. Between the December and February signing periods, the Huskers also landed walk-on commitments from legacy players Grant Lohr and Michael Booker III. The class now has 23 known players total.

