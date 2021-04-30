 Skip to main content
Huskers land walk-on pledge from Ty Robinson's younger brother
Huskers land walk-on pledge from Ty Robinson's younger brother

  • Updated
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) and Ty Robinson walk off the field after the Huskers' 30-23 win over Penn State on Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska on Friday landed a walk-on from a familiar family. 

Truitt Robinson, the younger brother of Cornhusker defensive lineman Ty Robinson, announced he plans to join the program this summer as a walk-on wide receiver. 

The younger Robinson isn't quite the size of his 6-foot-6, 315-pound brother, but goes about 6-0 and 170, according to his Hudl highlights. 

Robinson is the second late walk-on addition for the Huskers in recent weeks. NU also landed a pledge from 2021 quarterback Spencer Arceneaux (Mobile, Alabama) on April 17. 

Nebraska has added more than 20 walk-ons again in the 2021 class. Between the December and February signing periods, the Huskers also landed walk-on commitments from legacy players Grant Lohr and Michael Booker III. The class now has 23 known players total. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Michael Booker DB Grand Prairie (South), Texas
Derek Branch DB Lincoln (Southeast)
Grant Buda ATH Lincoln (Southwest)
Alex Bullock WR Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Maddox Burton DL Lincoln (Southeast)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Grant Lohr ATH Jenks, Okla.
Joey Mancino OL Holmdel, New Jersey
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn
Truitt Robinson WR Gilbert, Arizona

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

