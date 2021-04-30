Huskers land walk-on pledge from Ty Robinson's younger brother

Nebraska on Friday landed a walk-on from a familiar family.
Truitt Robinson, the younger brother of Cornhusker defensive lineman Ty Robinson, announced he plans to join the program this summer as a walk-on wide receiver.
The younger Robinson isn't quite the size of his 6-foot-6, 315-pound brother, but goes about 6-0 and 170, according to his Hudl highlights.
Robinson is the second late walk-on addition for the Huskers in recent weeks. NU also landed a pledge from 2021 quarterback Spencer Arceneaux (Mobile, Alabama) on April 17.
Nebraska has added more than 20 walk-ons again in the 2021 class. Between the December and February signing periods, the Huskers also landed walk-on commitments from legacy players Grant Lohr and Michael Booker III. The class now has 23 known players total.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Michael Booker
|DB
|Grand Prairie (South), Texas
|Derek Branch
|DB
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Grant Buda
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southwest)
|Alex Bullock
|WR
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Maddox Burton
|DL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Blake Closman
|DB
|Omaha (Millard North)
|AJ Collins
|DB
|Omaha (Creighton Prep)
|Sam Hoskinson
|LB
|Elkhorn (South)
|CJ Lilienkamp
|DB
|Bellevue (West)
|Grant Lohr
|ATH
|Jenks, Okla.
|Joey Mancino
|OL
|Holmdel, New Jersey
|Kelen Meyer
|K
|Ord
|Evan Meyersick
|TE
|Omaha (Millard West)
|Weston Reiman
|OL
|Weeping Water
|Carson Rohde
|OL
|Sumner (S-E-M)
|Beau Schaller
|OL
|Waukee, Iowa
|Matthew Schuster
|RB
|Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
|Jarrett Synek
|QB
|Hastings
|Taveon Thompson
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Payton Weehler
|ATH
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Aiden Young
|RB
|Elkhorn
|Truitt Robinson
|WR
|Gilbert, Arizona
