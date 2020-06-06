Huskers land verbal pledge from Iowa LB Seth Malcom

Nebraska has yet another linebacker verbally committed to its 2021 recruiting class.
Three-star Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) made his verbal pledge to the Huskers public on Saturday evening, making him the fourth known linebacker in a nine-man recruiting class.
I am excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Nebraska🔴⚫️⚪️🌽 #GBR @coach_frost @CoachChinander @BarrettRuud @SeanDillonNU pic.twitter.com/viaVvv2YQM— Seth Malcom (@SMalcom8) June 6, 2020
"First off I would like to thank my parents and family for all they have done for me over the years," he wrote. "Next, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have made me who I am today. Without them I wouldn't be much of a football player at all. Also, I would like to thank all of my teammates over the years for pushing me to be the best possible athlete I could become."
Malcom, reached by the Journal Star, said he wasn't going to do post-commitment interviews right away.
Malcom has been on Nebraska's radar screen for more than a year since first receiving a scholarship offer in April 2019. More recently, he attended a junior day in late January in Lincoln before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college recruiting in mid-March, and NU head coach Scott Frost stopped by Fremont-Mills late last year.
The Huskers have been intrigued by the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder's frame, athleticism and development potential even though he plays eight-man football for Fremont-Mills High.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is an Iowa native and has recruited the state extensively. The Huskers now have two prospects from the state in the 2021 cycle, with Malcom joining offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant). The Huskers would love to add at least one more in four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs).
Malcom is considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports considers him the No. 18 player in a deep pool of Iowa players for the 2021 cycle, while Rivals considers him the No. 12 prospect in the state.
Malcom chose Nebraska over offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State and several others.
Malcom dominated at the eight-man level, as one might expect of a Power Five conference player.
According to the Des Moines Register, Malcom in early October rushed for 336 yards (11.2 per attempt) and six touchdowns to go along with 15 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in a win against Bedford. That, though, was ho-hum compared to the next week when, in a win over East Mills, he rushed for 458 yards (13.1 per attempt) and eight touchdowns and also had eight tackles and an interception.
Malcom plays in the middle of the field for his high school team and is likely an inside linebacker for the Huskers; though given his length and athleticism, he could end up playing either inside or outside linebacker over the course of his college career depending on how much bulk he adds to his frame. In that way, he is somewhat similar to fellow 2021 verbal commit Randolph Kpai out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Meanwhile, Christopher Paul Jr. (Cordele, Georgia) is likely ticketed for inside linebacker at 6-1 and 235 pounds and Patrick Payton (Miami) projects as an outside guy at 6-5 and 210.
NU has put a premium on length and range at linebacker in general under Frost and company, even inside. The most recent signees to Barrett Ruud's inside linebacker room, for example, include 6-3 Keyshawn Greene and 6-2 juco transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements in 2020, while the Huskers added 6-4 Nick Henrich and 6-3 Garrett Snodgrass in 2019.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!