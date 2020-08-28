Huskers land verbal pledge from in-state TE A.J. Rollins: 'It's a great place for me'

Nebraska is on a home-field winning streak.
The Huskers on Friday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins, marking the third player from the area to join the Class of 2021 in the past five days.
The Huskers, of course, landed four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) on Wednesday night and Omaha Westside defensive back Koby Bretz on Monday morning.
Rollins, listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, is a three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports, and he has held an offer from Nebraska for more than a year. Watching a couple of other area guys jump on board this week, he said, got him excited.
"I've been talking to Nebraska pretty much every day," Rollins told the Journal Star on Friday. "It's just perfect timing. I saw Fidone and Koby Bretz commit this week and that just amped me up and made me think, 'Yeah, I want to be a part of that.'
"Seeing them really encouraged me to do this, get my recruitment over with, and be a part of the Nebraska family."
Rollins also had offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Central Florida, among others.
He said he's built a strong relationship with NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton over the past year.
"They were my first offer and begin in-state really helped that out," Rollins said. "Me and Coach Beckton have a really good relationship and we talk pretty much every day. And if I'm not talking with him, I'm talking to somebody from over there every day.
"So our relationship is really strong. It's a place I want to be and they said that they need me. Overall, it's a great place for me."
Rollins said he was hoping to talk to Bretz on Thursday night after Omaha Westside topped his Creighton Prep side, but teams are not allowed to shake hands or commiserate after games this year due to coronavirus precautions.
Rollins didn't record a catch in the 42-0 loss, but he said he's been working on a lot of aspects in his game and he thinks he's steadily improving across the board.
"I'd say I want to get stronger and improve my route-running," Rollins said. "I've improved my blocking over the years like crazy, but overall, I just want to get ready for college and be ready to do the things that Nebraska needs me to do.
"My blocking has gotten so much better and I'm just focused on improving the stuff I can control. I can't control how many receptions I get. But my blocking, I thought my blocking was really good last night and I'm just trying to keep getting better."
In addition to being the third verbal pledge this week for the Huskers, Rollins is No. 17 overall in NU's 2021 recruiting class. The group is now ranked No. 18 nationally by Rivals, which is third-best among Big Ten teams and trailing only No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan. According to 247Sports, NU's class is No. 24 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten.
The Huskers could still add more offensive fire power to its recruiting class, but the core group has rounded into form now with one quarterback and one running back, three receivers, two tight ends and three offensive linemen on board.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Koby Bretz
|ATH
|Omaha (Westside)
|***
|Marques Buford
|DB
|Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More)
|***
|Gabe Ervin
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Thomas Fidone
|TE
|Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)
|****
|Kamonte Grimes
|WR
|Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge)
|***
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)
|***
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
|****
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Latrell Neville
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)
|****
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|A.J. Rollins
|TE
|Creighton Prep
|***
|Lardarius Webb Jr.
|CB
|Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Academy)
|***
|Malik Williams
|DB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
