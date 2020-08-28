Huskers land verbal pledge from in-state TE A.J. Rollins: 'It's a great place for me'

"Seeing them really encouraged me to do this, get my recruitment over with, and be a part of the Nebraska family."

Rollins also had offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Central Florida, among others.

He said he's built a strong relationship with NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton over the past year.

"They were my first offer and begin in-state really helped that out," Rollins said. "Me and Coach Beckton have a really good relationship and we talk pretty much every day. And if I'm not talking with him, I'm talking to somebody from over there every day.

"So our relationship is really strong. It's a place I want to be and they said that they need me. Overall, it's a great place for me."

Rollins said he was hoping to talk to Bretz on Thursday night after Omaha Westside topped his Creighton Prep side, but teams are not allowed to shake hands or commiserate after games this year due to coronavirus precautions.

Rollins didn't record a catch in the 42-0 loss, but he said he's been working on a lot of aspects in his game and he thinks he's steadily improving across the board.