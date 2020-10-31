Huskers land verbal pledge from coveted DE Jailen Weaver, a 'freak athlete in a big body'

Weaver put together an impressive junior season to earn high-level Division I interest. According to MaxPreps, Weaver finished with 46 tackles (12 for loss) and nine sacks in 10 games for Antioch, which was enough to earn himself honorable mention All-Metro designation by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Asked what he was working on over the offseason, Weaver told Recruiting News Guru in February, “Being even more physical than I was last season. Using my arms a lot more, because I need to use my length to my advantage.”

Weaver also plays on the offensive line and even some tight end for Antioch, and he’s considered to be a very good athlete given his size. He has reportedly run the 40-yard dash in the 4.8-second range and not only plays basketball, but ran on his high school track team’s 400-meter relay team and also throws shot put and discus.