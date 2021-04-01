Huskers land verbal commit from Florida WR Victor Jones Jr., who wants to 'air it out' in Lincoln

“Then Nebraska offered me when I was in 10th grade and they haven’t lost contact since,” he said.
As a junior, Jones caught 36 passes for 663 yards (18.4 per reception) and eight touchdowns for Olympia High in Orlando. He’s considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and by Rivals.
Jones in May 2020 told the Orlando Sentinel that he ran the 200 meters in 22.4 seconds and that he’s impressed college coaches with his speed despite being a long, lanky receiver. He picked the Huskers over numerous other options, including hometown UCF, Maryland, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville and others.
Nebraska, of course, has several staffers who are very familiar with the Orlando area, including Frost and UCF graduates in tight ends coach Sean Beckton and secondary coach Travis Fisher, among others.
Jones described himself as, "big, fast, elusive, aggressive and strong-willed."
