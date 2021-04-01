Huskers land verbal commit from Florida WR Victor Jones Jr., who wants to 'air it out' in Lincoln

Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class grew Thursday with a surprise announcement.

Three-star wide receiver Victor Jones Jr., a pass-catcher out of Orlando, Florida, announced his verbal commitment via social media, doubling the size of the Huskers' fledgling class.

Jones, listed at 6-foot-2, said he picked Nebraska after heavy recruiting from a host of coaches, including head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

“Coach Frost and Lubick, along with the rest of the coaching staff, (have been) supporting me and talking to me day after day and getting to know me personally, along with telling me how thrilled they would be for me to come to Nebraska so we could air it out,” he told the Journal Star in a message on Thursday.

Jones’ verbal pledge came as something of a surprise to the recruiting community — nobody had written anything recently tying Jones to NU and none of the recruiting services had any prognostications logged for where he might end up — though that’s happened more frequently since the pandemic began. He has not taken a known visit to Lincoln yet, but the Nebraska coaching staff thinks highly enough of him that they were happy to take his commitment and made their feelings known via social media after his announcement.