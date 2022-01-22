Huskers land UNI transfer DB Omar Brown, adding to secondary rebuild

Nebraska's transformation in the secondary continued to develop in a big way on Saturday morning.
The Huskers landed a commitment from Northern Iowa standout cornerback Omar Brown, he confirmed to the Journal Star, adding one of the most productive defensive backs in the country from the FCS level just as the spring semester is getting going.
Brown (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) hit a very narrow window to transfer to NU on the timeline that he did. He just entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, the same day that spring semester classes began at UNL. The late registration deadline for classes this semester is early next week. As of Friday morning, Brown was already listed in the school's student directory.
That gives NU just enough time on the clock to get Brown enrolled fully and into school in the coming days, which will mean he can take part in the remainder of the Huskers' winter conditioning program and spring ball.
Brown, a Minneapolis native, was named the FCS freshman of the year and a first-team All-American by Phil Steele and Hero Sports after logging 77 tackles and six interceptions in 2019. He played in seven games during the abbreviated spring season and seven more this fall before an injury cut his season short.
It is the latest in a substantial secondary makeover this offseason for Nebraska assistant coach Travis Fisher and company.
The Huskers have already added Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, junior college transfers DeShon Singleton and Javier Morton along with high school players Jaeden Gould and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. at corner and Jalil Martin at safety along with Gage Stenger, who could end up as a safety or a nickel.
Nebraska has to replace three starters from its 2021 secondary, including safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
After a pair of odds-on favorites — Quinton Newsome started the entire year at corner and Myles Farmer played extensively in a rotation at safety — the group appears to be wide open.
Braxton Clark is entering his fifth season in the program at corner and appeared in every game last year, even rotating some with Newsome as the 2021 season progressed. Coaches said Tyreke Johnson was in the mix during preseason camp, but he never factored into the equation during the season.
Marques Buford Jr. played in every game on special teams and was next up at corner behind the top trio, while freshman Tamon Lynum appeared in two games.
NU also adds Gould, a 6-foot-2, four-star recruit from New Jersey, as a mid-year enrollee who can jump right into the competition for time.
At safety, the Huskers are in an interesting spot. Farmer is almost a sure bet as one starter, but the other appears to be wide open. Noa Pola-Gates has been a spot player but hasn't locked down a job in his first three seasons on campus. Singleton has just one year of juco experience under his belt after being an under-the-radar recruit in the 2021 class out of Louisiana. Isaac Gifford, Koby Bretz and Stenger are all potentially more nickel-type players in NU's system, while Martin might be a safety or might grow eventually into an outside linebacker, similar to Javin Wright.
The bottom line is out of eight scholarship players added this offseason, only Singleton is a true safety. Perhaps one or multiple of the newcomers will try their hand in the middle of the field. Perhaps Fisher, who always cross-trains his players anyway, thinks one of the returning corners projects particularly well in the middle of the field.
Either way, it's a crowded and wide open group all at the same time.
