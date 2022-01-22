Huskers land UNI transfer DB Omar Brown, adding to secondary rebuild

Nebraska's transformation in the secondary continued to develop in a big way on Saturday morning.

The Huskers landed a commitment from Northern Iowa standout cornerback Omar Brown, he confirmed to the Journal Star, adding one of the most productive defensive backs in the country from the FCS level just as the spring semester is getting going.

Brown (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) hit a very narrow window to transfer to NU on the timeline that he did. He just entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, the same day that spring semester classes began at UNL. The late registration deadline for classes this semester is early next week. As of Friday morning, Brown was already listed in the school's student directory.

That gives NU just enough time on the clock to get Brown enrolled fully and into school in the coming days, which will mean he can take part in the remainder of the Huskers' winter conditioning program and spring ball.