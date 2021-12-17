 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers land transfer portal WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State
0 Comments
topical

Huskers land transfer portal WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State

  • Updated
  • 0
New Mexico St Hawaii Football

New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda gets by Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford in a game on Oct. 23 in Honolulu.

 Clark Grell

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Nebraska didn't just add a high school wide receiver on Friday. The Huskers dipped into the portal, too. 

NU landed a verbal commitment from former New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, further deepening the program's wide receivers group for 2022. 

Garcia-Castaneda caught 37 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns for NMSU in 2021. 

He put his name in the portal recently and immediately drew extensive interest. Nebraska coach Scott Frost visited Garcia-Castaneda at his home in Twentynine Palms, California, earlier this month and the Huskers were able to get him to campus for an official visit last weekend, the last chance before Wednesday's early signing period opened. 

Garcia-Castaneda has two years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt. He played his first collegiate season at Saddleback College in Arizona before spending the past two years at NMSU. 

The Huskers added a pair of high school signees this week in Victor Jones Jr. and Decoldest Crawford. 

NU is faced with replacing its top wideout from the 2021 season in Samori Toure, who finished the year with 898 yards and four touchdowns, plus a reliable starter in Levi Falck. 

Garcia-Castaneda projects as somebody who can play either outside or in Toure's spot in the slot. 

Check back for updates to this story 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News