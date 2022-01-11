Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson

Rahmir Johnson took a step toward being that guy in the middle of 2021, but then missed the final two games of the season with a concussion. Johnson (5-10, 185) will be a fourth-year sophomore in 2022. He played in the first 10 games of the season before getting hurt but didn’t become NU’s top option until the fifth game of the season. From there, he rushed for 414 yards (4.7 per carry) and four touchdowns and added 149 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

The Huskers also have redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin, who looked like the No. 1 back early in the season but suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sophomore Jaquez Yant, junior Markese Stepp and incoming freshman Emmett Johnson on scholarship.

NU originally took two scholarship running backs in the 2020 class in Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III, but both have transferred from the program in the past two months. The Huskers also added Yant that year as a walk-on and he has since earned a scholarship, so Jackson's addition essentially helps make up for the losses of Morrison and Scott.