'This is where I want to be': Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula commits to Huskers for 2023 class

Husker Extra Podcast: Talkin' Dylan Raiola and Dalano Banton as a busy June for the Huskers rolls on
The Lincoln Southeast pipeline just keeps producing for Nebraska.
The Huskers added a second member to their 2023 recruiting class Saturday when LSE lineman Gunnar Gottula verbally committed to the program.
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Gottula, who picked up an offer earlier this month after working out for NU, was on campus this weekend on an unofficial visit and came away convinced that he wanted to stay home to play college football.
"It feels good," Gottula said. "I just knew after my visit that this is where I want to be."
Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, of course, is Gunnar's dad, which made the day even a little different than when his other players have picked their college destinations.
"I'm just really proud of him personally and how he handled the whole process," Ryan Gottula said. "He did a really good job with it and I'm really proud of him."
The 6-foot-6, 270 pound offensive lineman previously picked up scholarship offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, and more recently, Iowa. Making the rounds to various camps and workouts opened doors of opportunity for Gottula, but it also showed him, ultimately, why he wanted to stay in Lincoln.
"Not just for Gunnar but for a lot of kids, it was in a lot of cases a pretty demanding month for them," Ryan Gottula said. "With the trips and the testing, it seems like you're doing the same test at a different place all the time. I just have a lot of respect for the kids and how they handled that month.
"There was a lot going on in one month, but I think Gunnar handled that all really well."
He is the second member of Nebraska's 2023 class, joining Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer.
"I'm excited to kind of get this thing rolling and get the guys that we need to succeed and push forward," Gunnar Gottula said.
Gottula earned the offer from Nebraska on June 4 after a strong workout at the school's first of two Friday Night Lights camps.
“(Offensive line coach Greg) Austin had me talk to him after camp and he asked me, ‘Would you like to be a Husker?’ After I answered, he offered me. That was pretty cool,” Gottula said. “It’s pretty exciting because I always went to their games as a kid, so it was cool to get an offer and have the opportunity to play there.”
On Saturday, Gottula got the chance to watch film with Austin and interact with other staff members.
"When I walked in the building, almost all of the coaches were there waiting for me to say hi," Gottula said. "Then I watched an hour with Coach Austin and Coach (Scott) Frost stopped by and came in and watched and talked with us, too.
"I just felt like that's where I wanted to be and that I should commit. That's what I wanted to do."
Frost told Gunnar Gottula on Saturday that Nebraska thinks he could end up playing any number of spots on the offensive line, depending on how big he gets over the second half of his high school career.
"I think I can get better everywhere, to be honest," Gottula said. "But I feel like my main thing is the strength aspect. It's not like I was a weak lineman, but obviously last year, being a sophomore, I wasn't that big, frickin' huge lineman that shoves people around everywhere. So I'm working on my strength so I can get to that point."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.