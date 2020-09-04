Huskers land 'game-changer' in New Jersey LB Mikai Gbayor

Gbayor is ranked No. 10 on that outlet’s list of the top 50 recruits in New Jersey. Both 247Sports and Rivals consider Gbayor a three-star prospect. 247Sports considers him the No. 22 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 7 player in New Jersey for the 2021 cycle.

Gbayor has played defensive end in the past for Irvington, and he’s played inside linebacker, outside linebacker and can even man the secondary if needed.

“He’s been able to play different positions and been able to dominate different positions,” Pierre said. “Mikai is a guy where you don’t have to know where he’s going to play on the field, you just know he’s going to impact the game. …

“He’s not the 6-4 guy that most colleges are recruiting for at outside linebacker nowadays, but he’s tremendous when he’s blitzing and a guy who can play in an odd front, even front, come off the edge and he can play the (middle linebacker). It’s going to be fun to watch him at the next level, and I think he’s a guy that can play on Sundays if he keeps going on the path that he’s on now.”

NU now has 18 known verbal commitments in its 2021 class and has added four to the group since Aug. 23. The class is now ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals and 22nd nationally by 247Sports.

