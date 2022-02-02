Huskers land four-star RB Ajay Allen on National Signing Day

Nebraska has yet another new running back in the fold.

Ajay Allen, a Class of 2022 prospect who just came onto the Huskers' radar screen this month, picked Nebraska on Wednesday morning during a National Signing Day ceremony at his school. NU confirmed a short time later that he had signed his National Letter of Intent.

Allen (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a Monroe, Louisiana, native who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior at Neville High this fall.

He previously verbally committed to TCU over the summer and was expecting to go there and play for running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. Coach Gary Patterson was fired midseason, though, and Applewhite was hired earlier this month to be Nebraska's running backs coach.

Allen took an official visit to Nebraska beginning Jan. 20 and then hosted Applewhite, coach Scott Frost and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph for an in-home visit on Jan. 25.

Nebraska first offered Allen a scholarship on Jan. 5, a little more than a week before Frost finalized Applewhite's hire. Since deciding not to sign a national letter of intent in December, Allen has also picked up a scholarship offer from Washington. He took an official visit to Mississippi State shortly before the early signing period opened.

Allen is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star player by Rivals. On3 Sports thinks even more highly of Allen, slotting him as the No. 108 player in the country and the No. 5 running back in the class.

Allen is the third running back added this recruiting cycle to what is going to be a revamped group under Applewhite. First, the Huskers landed Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) on the early signing date after the late-rising prospect rushed for 42 touchdowns as a senior. Then, NU reeled in junior college standout Anthony Grant, who began his college career at Florida State, earlier this month. Grant rushed for more than 1,700 yards for New Mexico Military Institute this fall and was named the juco offensive player of the year.

Allen and Johnson will join the program this summer, while Grant is already enrolled and will be part of spring ball. There, he'll compete with returning players Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin Jr., Jaquez Yant and Markese Stepp.

Allen is the 14th high school player in the class and the 27th addition overall. In addition to the smaller-than-normal high school group, the Huskers have three juco transfers and 10 Division I transfers.

He may not be the only addition of the day for the Huskers, either. Four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner (Ellenwood, Georgia) quietly took an official visit to Lincoln over the weekend and is deciding between the Huskers, Georgia Tech and Memphis around 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

