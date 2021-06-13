 Skip to main content
Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson
Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

Ohio St Maryland Football

Tyreke Johnson (13) and Kendall Sheffield, left center, celebrate after an Ohio State win against Maryland on Nov. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. Johnson, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, visited Nebraska this week.

 Nick Wass, Associated Press file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through a wild month of June so far in football recruiting and have a lengthy discussion about the Husker baseball team's run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and what the next steps for Will Bolt's program look like. 

Nebraska found its transfer defensive back, and he’s a former blue-chip prospect from a fellow Big Ten school.

Former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson committed to the Huskers on Sunday. The former five-star prospect is set to join a defensive backfield that has several accomplished players but also a general lack of depth. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.

He has been listed as an enrolled student at Nebraska since at least June 9 but had not said anything about his commitment until Sunday. NU officials cannot publicly comment on unsigned players. Since Johnson is a transfer, Husker staff may not be able to acknowledge him until he arrives on campus, which will most likely be in July.

Johnson redshirted in 2018 and then appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons for the Buckeyes, but never found full-time work in the OSU secondary.

Johnson arrived in Columbus as a heralded recruit in the 2018 class, finishing as the No. 14 overall prospect nationally according to Rivals and the No. 21 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, each of which was good enough to put him in five-star status.

Johnson is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and played his high school football at Trinity Christian Academy, where early in his tenure he was teammates with Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams.

Johnson was a big-time recruit his entire high school career and famously received a scholarship offer from Urban Meyer to play for the Buckeyes when he was in eighth grade.

He arrived in Lincoln for an official visit on June 2 and did not wait long before deciding he’d continue his college career in Lincoln. Under new NCAA rules, Johnson is immediately eligible because this is the first time he’s transferred. That means he can begin summer school and start working out with the team as soon as the paperwork can be finalized.

NU has a talented top line in the secondary that includes Williams and Marquel Dismuke and junior Cam Taylor-Britt opposite sophomore Quinton Newsome at cornerback, but there are question marks after that. Braxton Clark is a solid No. 3 option at corner, but of Nebraska’s other four scholarship corners, Malik Williams just arrived on campus this month as a freshman and the other three – sophomore Nadab Joseph and freshmen Tamon Lynum and Marques Buford – had injury issues this spring.

Combine that with the fact that three defensive backs from the 2020 class — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy — transferred before or during their freshman seasons last year, and it’s not surprising Nebraska wanted to pursue a defensive back in the transfer portal.

Johnson is the fourth transfer overall in the 2021 cycle for the Huskers, joining linebacker Chris Kolarevic (Northern Iowa) wide receiver Samori Toure (Montana) and running back Markese Stepp (USC). Nebraska now has one scholarship spot remaining to use this offseason on a player who can join the program immediately.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

