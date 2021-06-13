Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

Johnson was a big-time recruit his entire high school career and famously received a scholarship offer from Urban Meyer to play for the Buckeyes when he was in eighth grade.

He arrived in Lincoln for an official visit on June 2 and did not wait long before deciding he’d continue his college career in Lincoln. Under new NCAA rules, Johnson is immediately eligible because this is the first time he’s transferred. That means he can begin summer school and start working out with the team as soon as the paperwork can be finalized.

NU has a talented top line in the secondary that includes Williams and Marquel Dismuke and junior Cam Taylor-Britt opposite sophomore Quinton Newsome at cornerback, but there are question marks after that. Braxton Clark is a solid No. 3 option at corner, but of Nebraska’s other four scholarship corners, Malik Williams just arrived on campus this month as a freshman and the other three – sophomore Nadab Joseph and freshmen Tamon Lynum and Marques Buford – had injury issues this spring.

Combine that with the fact that three defensive backs from the 2020 class — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy — transferred before or during their freshman seasons last year, and it’s not surprising Nebraska wanted to pursue a defensive back in the transfer portal.