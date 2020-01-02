Huskers land coveted South Dakota OLB Kpai, who is still learning football but 'just so talented'

Randolph Kpai’s friends in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, probably had no idea what they were setting in motion when they convinced the then-middle schooler to give football a try for the first time.
Kpai first moved to Chicago from Liberia when he was 6 years old, then eventually on to South Dakota because his mom’s sister lived there and liked it as a nice, quiet community.
Kpai, though, was a soccer player until his buddies convinced him to go out for football in seventh grade.
Boy, was that a good idea.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder blossomed from a middle school and freshman running back into a budding star at linebacker, earned a four-star ranking in the process, saw Division I interest come hurdling in from all over the country and, on Thursday evening, solidified his collegiate future by becoming the fourth known Nebraska verbal commitment for the 2021 class.
I like to thank everyone who have given me a chance to continue my education and do what I love at the next level. With that being said, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be attending the University of Nebraska @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SFW_Football pic.twitter.com/C3GAmnTscG— Randolph D. Kpai (@d_kpai) January 3, 2020
“He is a very talented player, very talented, and he can do a lot of things,” Sioux Falls Washington head coach Chad Stadem told the Journal Star after Kpai announced his pledge via Twitter. “He’s only played linebacker for two years. He played running back … but we had a need at linebacker and we moved him and he just exploded. He’s a natural fit.”
The move was beneficial both to Washington High and for Kpai’s recruitment. Iowa offered upon seeing the film and several other Power Five suitors — Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon among them — quickly followed suit.
Kpai visited Lincoln once last year, then in April for the spring game and came back again on an unofficial visit in October when Nebraska beat Northwestern on a last-second field goal. Along the way, he developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and took a liking to the style of program that head coach Scott Frost runs.
It didn’t hurt to have a couple of former Washington players on the roster in Lincoln, too, in offensive linemen Will and Matt Farniok. Will, in fact, was a senior at Washington when Kpai was a freshman.
“(Kpai) really likes the fact that I think Nebraska is very laid back in regards to, they’re not going to yell at players, they’re going to treat you with respect,” Stadem said. “It kind of fits his personality and it’s very similar to the way we coach up here at Washington. He saw a lot of similarities and it just felt right for him.
“He liked all the other schools, he did, but he said Nebraska just felt natural and just felt right for him.”
Meanwhile, his junior season at Washington was a productive one, even as the Warriors were ravaged by injury. Kpai finished with 63 tackles (12.5 for loss) and added three sacks and two forced fumbles, which was good enough to earn him a spot on the Argus-Leader's Class 11AAA all-state team. But the numbers, Stadem said, only tell part of the story.
“We had to use him all over the place,” Stadem said. “He was defending wideouts. He was running up the pipe chasing tight ends. We had him do everything and he’s just so talented. We played a team that was a pure power football team and he was up on the strong side taking on the double teams and making tackles. He can come up and play physical, too. He’s a very talented, talented kid who’s still learning how to play and he’s still maturing, so his growth potential is very high.”
Kpai is also young for his age, he doesn’t turn 17 until February. If he continues the track he’s currently on, which is to graduate in December 2020, he would be on Nebraska’s campus well before he turns 18 years old.
Landing Kpai also extends a dominant run in South Dakota for the Huskers. Last month, they earned a signature from 2020 defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) after being a long-time verbal commit, and Nebraska has also landed the Farniok's, Will (2018) and Matt (2016). NFL defensive back Nate Gerry (2013) also comes from the same high school as Kpai.
Kpai joins offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) and Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and defensive lineman RJ Sorensen (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) in the Huskers' growing 2021 class.
2021 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|OLB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
