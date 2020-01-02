Huskers land coveted South Dakota LB Kpai, who is still learning football but 'just so talented'

Kpai visited Lincoln once last year, then in April for the spring game and came back again on an unofficial visit in October when Nebraska beat Northwestern on a last-second field goal. Along the way, he developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and took a liking to the style of program that head coach Scott Frost runs.

It didn’t hurt to have a couple of former Washington players on the roster in Lincoln, too, in offensive linemen Will and Matt Farniok. Will, in fact, was a senior at Washington when Kpai was a freshman.

“(Kpai) really likes the fact that I think Nebraska is very laid back in regards to, they’re not going to yell at players, they’re going to treat you with respect,” Stadem said. “It kind of fits his personality and it’s very similar to the way we coach up here at Washington. He saw a lot of similarities and it just felt right for him.

“He liked all the other schools, he did, but he said Nebraska just felt natural and just felt right for him.”