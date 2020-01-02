Huskers land coveted 2021 pass-rusher Kpai from South Dakota

The 2021 recruiting class features a deep pool of talent in the 500-mile radius for Nebraska, and the Huskers picked up a key piece on Thursday night.
Outside linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) verbally committed to the Huskers, making him the fourth known member of the class and the third from the region.
Kpai is one of the most coveted prospects in the Midwest so far in the 2021 cycle, checking in as the No. 73 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports and the No. 7 outside linebacker.
Rivals considers him a three-star prospect at this juncture.
I like to thank everyone who have given me a chance to continue my education and do what I love at the next level. With that being said, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be attending the University of Nebraska @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SFW_Football pic.twitter.com/C3GAmnTscG— Randolph D. Kpai (@d_kpai) January 3, 2020
His calling card is athleticism. Kpai is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and has plenty of room to fill out a long, lean frame. According to the Argus-Leader newspaper, Kpai totaled 63 tackles for Washington High as a junior (12.5 for loss) and added three sacks and two forced fumbles. That was good enough to earn him a spot on the Argus-Leader's Class 11AAA all-state team.
Kpai has been a regular on campus in Lincoln over the past year-plus, but the Huskers faced steep competition for his services. He also held scholarship offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon and several others.
The Huskers, though, have dominated in South Dakota when they've offered players. Last month, they earned the signature of 2020 defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain), a long-time verbal commit, and they also recruited brothers Will Farniok (2018) and Matt Farniok (2016) out of the same high school as Kpai.
Kpai joins offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) and Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and defensive lineman RJ Sorensen (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) in the Huskers' growing 2021 class.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|OLB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
