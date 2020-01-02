Huskers land coveted 2021 pass-rusher Kpai from South Dakota

The 2021 recruiting class features a deep pool of talent in the 500-mile radius for Nebraska, and the Huskers picked up a key piece on Thursday night.

Outside linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) verbally committed to the Huskers, making him the fourth known member of the class and the third from the region.

Kpai is one of the most coveted prospects in the Midwest so far in the 2021 cycle, checking in as the No. 73 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports and the No. 7 outside linebacker.

Rivals considers him a three-star prospect at this juncture.

His calling card is athleticism. Kpai is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and has plenty of room to fill out a long, lean frame. According to the Argus-Leader newspaper, Kpai totaled 63 tackles for Washington High as a junior (12.5 for loss) and added three sacks and two forced fumbles. That was good enough to earn him a spot on the Argus-Leader's Class 11AAA all-state team.