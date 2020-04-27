New Husker OL commit Yager did his research, loved NU and thought, 'why wait?'

Yager's brother just got engaged -- it's been a big week for the family, obviously -- and so he got his parents both on the phone with Nebraska's coaching staff. Yager and his family talked it over after the talk, he calmed some nerves and called the staff back to tell them he wanted to commit.

"My parents absolutely loved everything they had to say about me, about the program, about how they're going to go about things with me," Yager said.

He joins fellow linemen Henry Lutovsky (6-6 and 330) and Teddy Prochazka (6-8 and 290) to make a trio of big men already in NU's five-man recruiting class so far along with a pair of linebackers.

Yager picked Nebraska over a host of Division I offers including Cal, Virginia, BYU, Vanderbilt and others.

He's a lifelong Utah resident, but he's got some roots in the Midwest because his dad spent some of his youth in Kansas and the family travels back there multiple times per year. He's not actually been to Lincoln, but he figures it's his kind of town.