Huskers land commitment from rangy Florida 2021 OLB Patrick Payton

Perhaps Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class will consist only of linebackers and offensive linemen.

OK, that's obviously a stretch, but the Huskers picked up a third linebacker for their six-man class on Friday afternoon to go along with a trio of offensive linemen.

The latest addition: Outside linebacker Patrick Payton of Miami. The heralded prospect is listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds and is set to play his senior season this fall at Miami Northwestern after playing his early career at Miami High.

As a junior for Miami High, Payton was named first-team All-Dade County honors in the large-school division by the Miami Herald and picked up significant recruiting attention in the process.

Payton picked Nebraska over in-state schools including Florida, Florida State and Miami and recent offers from schools like Penn State, Mississippi State and Louisville.

Payton is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.