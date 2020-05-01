You are the owner of this article.
Huskers land commitment from rangy Florida 2021 OLB Patrick Payton
Huskers land commitment from rangy Florida 2021 OLB Patrick Payton

Perhaps Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class will consist only of linebackers and offensive linemen. 

OK, that's obviously a stretch, but the Huskers picked up a third linebacker for their six-man class on Friday afternoon to go along with a trio of offensive linemen. 

Patrick Payton

Payton 

The latest addition: Outside linebacker Patrick Payton of Miami. The heralded prospect is listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds and is set to play his senior season this fall at Miami Northwestern after playing his early career at Miami High. 

As a junior for Miami High, Payton was named first-team All-Dade County honors in the large-school division by the Miami Herald and picked up significant recruiting attention in the process. 

Payton picked Nebraska over in-state schools including Florida, Florida State and Miami and recent offers from schools like Penn State, Mississippi State and Louisville. 

Payton is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. 

The recruiting win is another for NU and secondary coach Travis Fisher, who leads the staff's efforts in Florida and in the 2020 cycle helped the Huskers land a group of highly sought-after players including linebacker Keyshawn Greene, wide receiver Marcus Fleming and defensive backs Jaiden Francois, Tamon Lynum, Ronald Delancy III and Henry Gray. 

Fleming and Delancy played at Northwestern, where Payton will be playing his senior season, while Francois and Gray are also from the Miami area. 

The Huskers have now gained two verbal pledges in the past five days — three-star offensive lineman Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah) committed on Monday — and have doubled the size of their class since the NCAA's recruiting shutdown went into place in mid-March. 

This story will be updated. 

2021 Husker football recruits

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Randolph Kpai LB Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington) ****
Christopher Paul Jr. ILB Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County) ***
Patrick Payton OLB Miami, Florida (Northwestern) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***
Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

