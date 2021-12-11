Huskers land commitment from Omaha North grad, Northern Colorado transfer OL Kevin Williams

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
One of Nebraska's priorities in looking for transfer portal help this offseason is to find offensive line depth.
The Huskers didn't have to venture far from home to find their first round of assistance.
Omaha North graduate and FCS Northern Colorado graduate transfer Kevin Williams on Saturday announced his intentions to play for the Huskers. He did so after an unofficial visit to campus this weekend.
Williams told the Journal Star on Saturday that he'll be on scholarship right away. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud visited Williams at his home in Omaha on Thursday before Williams made the quick trip to Lincoln this weekend.
Williams is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. At UNC, he's been a multi-year starter. Williams started eight games in 2018 and nine at left guard in 2019. After COVID-19 wiped out most FCS seasons in 2020, Williams started two games in 2021 at left tackle, but the Bears' official stats only have him listed for those two games.
According to local reports and court documents, shortly after UNC's second game of the season Williams was suspended from UNC's campus through the spring 2022 semester because, in August, a loaded gun that belonged to him had been found in his unattended backpack in the Bears' locker room.
Williams argued the suspension was too severe and both a UNC appeals process and a federal court agreed with him. His suspension was lifted recently, but Williams opted to transfer instead of return to Northern Colorado.
Williams also had offers on the table from Western Kentucky and Bowling Green after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4.
Instead, he'll return to his home state and try to crack a starting lineup up front that will be much talked about and much scrutinized under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
The Huskers struggled consistently up front in 2022, in particular at tackle. It is possible freshman Teddy Prochazka will be fully healthy by late August after suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 9, but he will at the very least likely be limited for spring ball.
Tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart may keep their positions or either (or both) could be tried at guard. NU will also have to replace right guard Matt Sichterman and also perhaps center Cam Jurgens if he declares for the NFL.
Williams' positional versatility is likely a plus for the Huskers, considering he has experience playing both guard and tackle at the college level. Raiola's final day of practice with the Chicago Bears, where he's spent the past four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach, was Thursday, so there's a good chance he and Williams got to meet this weekend in Lincoln.
Williams is the first scholarship transfer the Huskers have landed so far this offseason, but he certainly will not be the last.
