Huskers land commitment from Omaha North grad, Northern Colorado transfer OL Kevin Williams

Williams argued the suspension was too severe and both a UNC appeals process and a federal court agreed with him. His suspension was lifted recently, but Williams opted to transfer instead of return to Northern Colorado.

Williams also had offers on the table from Western Kentucky and Bowling Green after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Instead, he'll return to his home state and try to crack a starting lineup up front that will be much talked about and much scrutinized under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

The Huskers struggled consistently up front in 2022, in particular at tackle. It is possible freshman Teddy Prochazka will be fully healthy by late August after suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 9, but he will at the very least likely be limited for spring ball.

Tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart may keep their positions or either (or both) could be tried at guard. NU will also have to replace right guard Matt Sichterman and also perhaps center Cam Jurgens if he declares for the NFL.