Huskers land commitment from Montana graduate transfer WR Samori Toure

Toure has a couple of loose staff connections to Nebraska: NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has spent significant time (along with coach Scott Frost and others) coaching in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, when the Huskers landed Kanawai Noa, it was in part because of NU analyst Steve Cooper's connections to Portland State, an FCS program in Toure's hometown and in the same conference as Montana.

“Samori is a great guy and he did everything we asked him,” UM head coach Bobby Hauck after Toure announced his transfer, according to Skyline Sports. “He was here to play his senior year and it was not his fault that we didn’t play. He got his degree and now he’s on to what is next. I hope it works out for him.

“He was here this fall to play his senior year and hopefully get a chance to play at the next level. That is kind of what he is looking towards is to find an avenue to do that. We just hope it goes well for him.”

This story will be updated.

