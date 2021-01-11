Huskers land commitment from Montana graduate transfer WR Samori Toure

Nebraska landed a proven playmaker from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday with the addition of Montana graduate transfer wide receiver Samori Toure.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound pass-catcher put up dominating numbers in one of the FCS’ best conferences in 2019, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Toure, a Portland, Oregon, native, decided to transfer back in November rather than wait for what is scheduled to be a spring season in the Big Sky Conference. He is a graduate and told the Journal Star over the weekend that he plans to be on campus this month so that he can take part in winter conditioning and spring ball and have the entire offseason in the program.
In three seasons in Missoula, Toure caught 155 passes for 2,488 and 20 TDs.
Grateful for the opportunity... Let’s get to work 🤍♥️ #GBR @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/a4PNWyd0lq— Samori Touré (@samori_toure) January 11, 2021
As a junior for the Grizzlies, Toure had six games with 129 or more receiving yards and a pair of three-touchdown games. He set a Montana single-game record in a playoff victory over Southeast Louisiana on Dec. 7, 2019, with 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches.
Toure was the only player in the Big Sky named to the Senior Bowl’s 2021 Top-250 watchlist, meaning he’s squarely on the radar of professional evaluators. He was named a first-team FCS All-American by STATS after the 2019 season.
Toure has a couple of loose staff connections to Nebraska: NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has spent significant time (along with coach Scott Frost and others) coaching in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, when the Huskers landed Kanawai Noa, it was in part because of NU analyst Steve Cooper's connections to Portland State, an FCS program in Toure's hometown and in the same conference as Montana.
“Samori is a great guy and he did everything we asked him,” UM head coach Bobby Hauck after Toure announced his transfer, according to Skyline Sports. “He was here to play his senior year and it was not his fault that we didn’t play. He got his degree and now he’s on to what is next. I hope it works out for him.
“He was here this fall to play his senior year and hopefully get a chance to play at the next level. That is kind of what he is looking towards is to find an avenue to do that. We just hope it goes well for him.”
This story will be updated.
