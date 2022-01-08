Huskers land commitment from LSU transfer WR Trey Palmer

“I’m going to push them to a level that they’ve never seen before,” Joseph said of the returning group on Dec. 15. “And I tell them, I have proof with this that it’s going to work. My thing is getting them fundamentally sound. Working with them. The other thing, over-communicating with them. Sitting down and talking with them and seeing where they’re at.”

Now, that top group will be pushed by Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda and the incoming freshmen will have a clean-slate start, too. Jones is expected to be on campus for spring ball along with Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda, while Crawford will not get to campus until May.

“It’s going to be friendly competition within that room,” Joseph said. “We’re going to get after each other, because if we can battle each other within that room, when we get to the DBs, we’re about to eat them up. I’m going to make them compete against each other. I already told them, everybody’s going to be held accountable, but the best man wins. The best man wins.

"I think, with younger kids, they need to hear that because, just because you started last year doesn’t mean you’re even going to play this year if you don’t do it my way. I have a certain way I like to do things.”