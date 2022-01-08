Huskers land commitment from LSU transfer WR Trey Palmer

Nebraska is adding another veteran wide receiver to its room.
LSU transfer Trey Palmer committed to the Huskers on Saturday, announcing the move on social media with a video that shows his highlights from Baton Rouge and then cuts to a graphic of him in Nebraska gear.
The Kentwood, Louisiana, native is already accepted to UNL and has been listed in the school's student directory for several days, but neither that nor a verbal commitment binds him to NU until he is on campus and accepts financial aid from the school.
Nebraska's winter conditioning program begins Monday and the spring semester begins at UNL on Jan. 18.
Palmer, listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, had 30 catches for 344 yards this fall for LSU and also is a dangerous return man.
The connection to Nebraska is clear: Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph recruited Palmer out of high school and coached him the past three years at LSU, where they were part of one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in college football history.
Palmer appeared in nine games as a freshman in 2019 as the Tigers won a national championship with now-NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at the top of the room. Palmer then caught 10 passes in eight games in 2020 before stepping into a bigger role this fall.
He has two years of eligibility remaining and still has a redshirt at his disposal, as well.
In 2020, Palmer averaged better than 34 yards per kick return for the Tigers. He's shown the ability to get behind a defense and also to turn short gains into big plays with his speed.
In high school, Palmer clocked times of 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters and :21.11 in the 200.
Out of high school, Rivals rated him the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2019 class, making him a five-star prospect. He was the No. 112 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and that outlet also had him rated as a four-star.
He is the fourth wide receiver added to Nebraska's corps this offseason, joining 2022 freshmen Victor Jones and Decoldest Crawford, and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. The Huskers must replace leading receiver Samori Toure (898 yards) and another regular starter in Levi Falck (210 yards), a senior pair who combined to account for more than half of NU's production from receivers this fall.
Nebraska, though, will have talent at the position for Joseph to sort through. Seniors Omar Manning and Oliver Martin and sophomore Zavier Betts return, as do younger players like Alante Brown and Will Nixon and a trio of 2021 freshmen.
“I’m going to push them to a level that they’ve never seen before,” Joseph said of the returning group on Dec. 15. “And I tell them, I have proof with this that it’s going to work. My thing is getting them fundamentally sound. Working with them. The other thing, over-communicating with them. Sitting down and talking with them and seeing where they’re at.”
Now, that top group will be pushed by Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda and the incoming freshmen will have a clean-slate start, too. Jones is expected to be on campus for spring ball along with Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda, while Crawford will not get to campus until May.
“It’s going to be friendly competition within that room,” Joseph said. “We’re going to get after each other, because if we can battle each other within that room, when we get to the DBs, we’re about to eat them up. I’m going to make them compete against each other. I already told them, everybody’s going to be held accountable, but the best man wins. The best man wins.
"I think, with younger kids, they need to hear that because, just because you started last year doesn’t mean you’re even going to play this year if you don’t do it my way. I have a certain way I like to do things.”
