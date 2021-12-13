Huskers land ASU transfer DB Tommi Hill; RB Ashton Hayes decommits

Nebraska has been looking for reinforcements to its secondary for months now and it found a key piece.

Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, a longtime target of the Huskers' originally from the 2021 recruiting class, gave his verbal pledge to NU on Monday evening.

Hill (6-foot and 205 pounds) is an Orlando, Florida, native whom Nebraska recruited heavily last year. He had the Huskers in his top five and was set to take a visit to Lincoln in the spring of 2020, but then COVID-19 caused a year-plus shutdown and Hill ultimately chose the Sun Devils.

In the 2021 class, Hill was ranked the No. 233 player overall in the country by 247Sports and was also a four-star player according to Rivals.

Now, though, he'll end up at Nebraska after all.

Hill has three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt. According to ASU stats, he appeared in 11 games for the Sun Devils this year and recorded a total of nine tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hill played 59 snaps defensively and 99 snaps on special teams over the course of his first collegiate season. He started one game, in September against Colorado.