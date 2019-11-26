Huskers land a pair of juco linebackers in Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge

Nebraska needs linebackers, and the Huskers landed landed a double-shot from the junior college ranks on Tuesday evening.
Junior college linebacker Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Academy) announced his verbal commitment via Twitter, jumping on board with the Nebraska less than three weeks after he initially picked up a scholarship offer. Then, only 20 minutes later, the Huskers reeled in Jamoi Hodge out of Independence (Kansas) Community College.
100% Committed 🔥🌽💯 pic.twitter.com/xoAlJzyxA7— Jamoi Hodge (@jamoi_hodge_15) November 26, 2019
Aho just wrapped up his freshman season at New Mexico Military Academy and is originally from Nice, France.
In his first collegiate season, he finished with 37 tackles and 3½ sacks for the Broncos.
It does not appear that Aho has been on Nebraska's campus in the past and he has not to date taken an official visit to Lincoln.
Hodge, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who played the 2018 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, isn’t your typical juco recruit, either.
Hodge is a full academic qualifier and just finished his freshman season, meaning he can sign in December and be on campus this winter and will have four years to play three instead of the typical 3-for-2 or 2-for-2 setup most kids have coming out of a juco.
Hodge, too, can potentially play either inside or outside for the Huskers. That could ultimately depend on several factors, including who else Nebraska lands in its 2020 recruiting class – it is still in on several outside linebackers but hasn’t been able to land any so far beyond standout Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) – how a promising group of young inside linebackers already on the roster develops over the winter and spring and if the Huskers have any internal candidates in mind to move outside.
You have free articles remaining.
In seven games as a freshman at Indy, Hodge logged 32 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
NU’s coaches, including his primary recruiters in inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and running backs coach Ryan Held, think he can play either.
“They like that I can cover one on one and I can play outside the box and inside the box, and like that I’m fast and athletic,” Hodge told the Journal Star recently.
He took an official visit for NU’s Nov. 16 home game against Wisconsin and came away impressed.
“I liked it a lot,” he said. “They have a lot to offer and Nebraska shocked me (because) I didn’t know it was that big. And I didn’t know (that) they are getting new facilities.”
Most juco players would come and go before NU finishes its new $155 million football operations center, but Hodge would still be around to enjoy them given his status as a qualifier.
Hodge visited Arizona officially the weekend of Nov. 24, but ultimately settled on the Huskers as his next school.
“They said that I can come in and play right away and make a big impact they said they need more speed,” he said.
Aho and Hodge make 15 verbal commits for the Huskers' 2020 class. Nebraska is still working on several others, including a pair of coveted receivers who have already visited in Omar Manning (Kilgore JC) and Xavier Hutchinson (Blinn College) and a pair of pass-rushers with visits on the books in defensive lineman Julius Coates (East Mississippi C.C.) and outside linebacker Maureese Wren (Tyler JC). The Huskers have offered several other defenders that could still visit between now and Dec. 14, too.
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Jamoi Hodge
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.