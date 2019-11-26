Huskers land a pair of juco linebackers in Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge

Nebraska needs linebackers, and the Huskers landed landed a double-shot from the junior college ranks on Tuesday evening.

Junior college linebacker Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Academy) announced his verbal commitment via Twitter, jumping on board with the Nebraska less than three weeks after he initially picked up a scholarship offer. Then, only 20 minutes later, the Huskers reeled in Jamoi Hodge out of Independence (Kansas) Community College.

Aho just wrapped up his freshman season at New Mexico Military Academy and is originally from Nice, France.

In his first collegiate season, he finished with 37 tackles and 3½ sacks for the Broncos.

It does not appear that Aho has been on Nebraska's campus in the past and he has not to date taken an official visit to Lincoln.

Hodge, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who played the 2018 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, isn’t your typical juco recruit, either.

Hodge is a full academic qualifier and just finished his freshman season, meaning he can sign in December and be on campus this winter and will have four years to play three instead of the typical 3-for-2 or 2-for-2 setup most kids have coming out of a juco.