Huskers land a pair of juco linebackers in Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge
Huskers land a pair of juco linebackers in Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge

Jamoi Hodge

Independence Community College linebacker Jamoi Hodge announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday.

 247Sports

Nebraska needs linebackers, and the Huskers landed landed a double-shot from the junior college ranks on Tuesday evening. 

Junior college linebacker Junior Aho (New Mexico Military Academy) announced his verbal commitment via Twitter, jumping on board with the Nebraska less than three weeks after he initially picked up a scholarship offer. Then, only 20 minutes later, the Huskers reeled in Jamoi Hodge out of Independence (Kansas) Community College. 

Aho just wrapped up his freshman season at New Mexico Military Academy and is originally from Nice, France. 

In his first collegiate season, he finished with 37 tackles and 3½ sacks for the Broncos. 

It does not appear that Aho has been on Nebraska's campus in the past and he has not to date taken an official visit to Lincoln. 

Hodge, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who played the 2018 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, isn’t your typical juco recruit, either.

Hodge is a full academic qualifier and just finished his freshman season, meaning he can sign in December and be on campus this winter and will have four years to play three instead of the typical 3-for-2 or 2-for-2 setup most kids have coming out of a juco.

Hodge, too, can potentially play either inside or outside for the Huskers. That could ultimately depend on several factors, including who else Nebraska lands in its 2020 recruiting class – it is still in on several outside linebackers but hasn’t been able to land any so far beyond standout Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) – how a promising group of young inside linebackers already on the roster develops over the winter and spring and if the Huskers have any internal candidates in mind to move outside.

In seven games as a freshman at Indy, Hodge logged 32 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

NU’s coaches, including his primary recruiters in inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and running backs coach Ryan Held, think he can play either.

“They like that I can cover one on one and I can play outside the box and inside the box, and like that I’m fast and athletic,” Hodge told the Journal Star recently.

He took an official visit for NU’s Nov. 16 home game against Wisconsin and came away impressed.

“I liked it a lot,” he said. “They have a lot to offer and Nebraska shocked me (because) I didn’t know it was that big. And I didn’t know (that) they are getting new facilities.”

Most juco players would come and go before NU finishes its new $155 million football operations center, but Hodge would still be around to enjoy them given his status as a qualifier.

Hodge visited Arizona officially the weekend of Nov. 24, but ultimately settled on the Huskers as his next school.

“They said that I can come in and play right away and make a big impact they said they need more speed,” he said.

Aho and Hodge make 15 verbal commits for the Huskers' 2020 class. Nebraska is still working on several others, including a pair of coveted receivers who have already visited in Omar Manning (Kilgore JC) and Xavier Hutchinson (Blinn College) and a pair of pass-rushers with visits on the books in defensive lineman Julius Coates (East Mississippi C.C.) and outside linebacker Maureese Wren (Tyler JC). The Huskers have offered several other defenders that could still visit between now and Dec. 14, too.

This story will be updated.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Junior Aho OLB 6-3 255 Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy) ***
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Jamoi Hodge LB 6-2 225 Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.) ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****
Junior Aho

