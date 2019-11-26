Huskers land a pair of juco defenders in Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge

At the moment, Aho is lined up to graduate from NMMI in May, which would allow him to be on campus in Lincoln in time for summer conditioning. He's only used one year of eligibility, so he would have three years remaining and four years to play them.

"He's improved a ton, but he's still a pup," Forchtner said. "He's got a long way to go and he can improve a ton. And he will. …

"He's got a size/speed combo that's pretty rare. He ran a low 4.6-second (range) on the laser (in the 40-yard dash), so that's his strong point," Forchtner said.

Hodge, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who played the 2018 season at Independence Community College in Kansas, also has a long time left in the college game. He's a full academic qualifier and just finished his freshman season, meaning he can sign in December and be on campus this winter and will have four years to play three instead of the typical 3-for-2 or 2-for-2 setup most kids have coming out of a juco.