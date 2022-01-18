Huskers land a commitment from juco DB Javier Morton

Nebraska has already added a raft of new members to its secondary this offseason but isn’t done just yet.

The Huskers landed a commitment from junior college defensive back Javier Morton on Tuesday after he wrapped up an official visit to campus over the weekend.

Morton played his junior college ball at Garden City (Kansas) Community College. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

At one time, he was verbally committed to Alabama, but he backed off of that pledge in August of 2019 and ended up going the junior college route. Morton graduated from Stephenson High in the Atlanta area.

He, like most of NU’s transfer addition so far, is expected to be a mid-year transfer, meaning he'll be with the Huskers for the spring semester and get to take part in spring ball.

Morton is the third junior college player in the class overall and the second juco defensive back for Nebraska in the 2022 cycle, joining safety DeShon Singleton (Hutchinson CC) in Travis Fisher’s secondary.