Huskers' incoming OLB trio addresses a need Frost says was among NU's most pressing

Frost talked briefly on his show about all 23 of the Huskers’ scholarship signees, and his comments about the three outside linebackers were among the most interesting.

Frost said the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cooper, who is slated to arrive in May and has three seasons of eligibility remaining, is “a grownup, physically and emotionally.”

“He handles himself so well,” Frost added. “Has an NFL body coming off the edge and rushing the passer. We’re excited to get him cranked up and teach him the defense. I think he’s got a change to make an immediate impact.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gunnerson is an early enrollee, and though he has already had surgery on both of his hips to address a genetic issue (overgrowth of his hip bones), Frost said he’s impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“Blaise is one of my favorite kids I’ve ever recruited just from his personality,” Frost said of the 6-6, 250-pounder. “He’s coming in and working with the team and getting along with the guys and leading, to be honest with you, already. He’s enormous. When I walk by him, it kind of intimidates me.”