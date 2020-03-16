Huskers in top six for coveted 2021 TE Fidone

Nebraska figures to be a player in Thomas Fidone's recruitment until the end, and on Monday evening, the Huskers made the top target's list of six schools.

Fidone, a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, plays for Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and most of his family is comprised of Husker fans. He's become one of the most coveted tight ends in the country for the 2021 cycle, though, racking up dozens of offers from high-caliber programs.

On Monday, he announced a top six of NU, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and LSU.

Fidone has been to campus in Lincoln several times and was planning on making it back to campus this spring before the NCAA instituted an emergency dead period through April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska has three verbal commits for the 2021 class so far in offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) and linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

