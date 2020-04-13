Huskers in top groups for class of 2021 WR Magwood, DB Parker

Nebraska has four verbal pledges in the boat for its 2021 class so far, but none among the offensive skill positions.
On Monday afternoon, though, the Huskers cracked the top group for a three-star wide receiver from the talent-rich state of Georgia.
That's Chauncey Magwood out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, a small town about 175 miles south of Atlanta.
#AGTG TOP SIX #RESPECTIT pic.twitter.com/5oZ7cGknxK— CHAUNCEY MAGWOOD (@illest_magg) April 13, 2020
Magwood, listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds, also included Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville and Kentucky in his top group.
Magwood is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He has not yet taken a known visit to Lincoln to see Nebraska, but he's another in a long line of prospects to keep an eye on if the recruiting dead period instituted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic is lifted sometime later this spring or this summer.
Lee County won the AAAAAA state title in Georgia in both 2017 and 2018 before falling short in the third round of the playoffs last fall.
Not only are the Huskers after Magwood, but they are also recruiting his teammate, three-star linebacker Baron Hopson.
Nebraska already has a verbal pledge from one Georgia native in the 2021 cycle in linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. Typically, tight ends coach Sean Beckton leads NU's recruiting efforts in the state.
Also on Monday, the Huskers made the top group of 2021 defensive back prospect Keuan Parker (Tulsa, Oklahoma).
Parker's top six also includes Michigan State, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas and SMU.
Parker is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and is listed at 5-11 and 180 pounds. He is one of a number of state of Oklahoma prospects that the Huskers are pursuing in the 2021 class.
A hard grind saved me, all glory to the man above.🙏🏾☥ #Top6 pic.twitter.com/IEemPNLBY8— Keuan Parker (@KeuanParker1) April 13, 2020
NU has had success in the state the past two recruiting cycles, landing wide receivers Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston in 2019 and running back Sevion Morrison in 2020.
Parker is a standout from Booker T. Washington High.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|LB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
