Huskers in top groups for class of 2021 WR Magwood, DB Parker

Nebraska has four verbal pledges in the boat for its 2021 class so far, but none among the offensive skill positions.

On Monday afternoon, though, the Huskers cracked the top group for a three-star wide receiver from the talent-rich state of Georgia.

That's Chauncey Magwood out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, a small town about 175 miles south of Atlanta.

Magwood, listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds, also included Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville and Kentucky in his top group.

Magwood is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He has not yet taken a known visit to Lincoln to see Nebraska, but he's another in a long line of prospects to keep an eye on if the recruiting dead period instituted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic is lifted sometime later this spring or this summer.

Lee County won the AAAAAA state title in Georgia in both 2017 and 2018 before falling short in the third round of the playoffs last fall.

Not only are the Huskers after Magwood, but they are also recruiting his teammate, three-star linebacker Baron Hopson.