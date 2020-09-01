Huskers in top five for 2021 DL Tobin and in contact with DL Buckley 'all the time'

“It’s definitely been a very different experience for sure, because taking only virtual visits instead of actual visits is something you don’t really see that much, especially when everything is normal,” Tobin said. “But since COVID, you have to improvise and everything, so I’ve just been doing as much as I can and researching every school I’ve got an offer from.”

Tobin said he’s been hearing from 6-8 schools consistently and pared down from there. NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is regularly in contact and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti checks in from time to time, too.

“They see my really good get-off off the ball on film and that’s what they love,” Tobin said. “They also like my wingspan – I have really long arms, so I use that to my advantage to my advantage against offensive linemen when I’m trying to separate myself from offensive linemen to make a play.”

Tobin said he’d like to be able to take visits this fall, but if that doesn’t look like a possibility, he could see himself making a decision in the next month or two.