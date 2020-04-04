Huskers in the top six for five-star Florida LB Terrence Lewis

Nebraska's going to have quite a challenge on its hands to land Class of 2021 Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis, but the Cornhuskers are least in the conversation.
The heralded prospect, a five-star based on the 247Sports Composite rankings, included NU in his list of top six schools Saturday afternoon.
& when the dust settled , there were only 6🐺... pic.twitter.com/lucml6bG17— Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 4, 2020
The Huskers find themselves still in the mix along with LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State. Lewis also has offers from other powerhouses like Ohio State.
Nebraska and secondary coach Travis Fisher, who leads much of the school's recruiting in South Florida, have some ins with Lewis already. The linebacker up until this winter had played his high school football at Miami Northwestern, where he was teammates with a pair of the Huskers' 2020 signees in wide receiver Marcus Fleming and defensive back Ronald Delancy.
Lewis announced his transfer to Chaminade-Madonna Prep and will play his senior season there.
He has not yet visited Lincoln but before the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiting and spring football around the country, he had been saying that he wanted to get to NU this spring. Naturally, it will be important for the Huskers to get him to campus whenever recruiting opens back up.
Lewis is considered the No. 10 overall prospect in the country and the top outside linebacker prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings and No. 16 overall recruit in that service's own rankings. Rivals pegs him nearly as high, checking him in at No. 19 overall and the No. 1 outside linebacker.
According to MaxPreps, Lewis had 105 tackles (15 for loss) and nine sacks as a junior for a Northwestern team that won its third straight state championship.
Also on Saturday, NU made the top group for three-star Michigan lineman prospect Caleb Banks (Southfield) and three-star corner Kalen King (Detroit).
🪐 𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚢 𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚒𝚝.....🪐— 3 ★︎ (@Cbanks22_) April 4, 2020
Top 11.....✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GUJGMi7MpP
Banks is listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds and picked up an offer from Nebraska in late January.
King is a 5-11 defensive back at football power Cass Tech, and has a brother, Kobe, who is a four-star prospect in the 2021 class as well.
On Friday, NU cracked the top seven for four-star linebacker Collin Oliver (6-2, 220) out of Edmund, Oklahoma.
| Gal 6:9 | I’d love to thank God and all of the coaches who took time to recruit me, with that being said, these are my Top 8 schools ...no specific order #LLD🕊 #po4tc— Collin Oliver (@cloliver25) April 3, 2020
📸: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/kOiCxtSvAB
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!