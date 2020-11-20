 Skip to main content
Huskers in the final five for 2021 lineman Buckley; walk-on class keeps growing
HUSKER RECRUITING

Ru'Quan Buckley originally thought he was going to announce his verbal commitment back in October, but he decided to hold off. 

Now, he's got a long list of scholarship offers whittled down to five. Nebraska is still squarely in the mix, too. 

Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) named the Huskers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Florida State as his five finalists.

He told the Journal Star on Friday afternoon that he plans on signing during the early signing period, which begins Dec. 16. He doesn't know exactly when he plans to have his decision made or announce his verbal commitment between now and then, however. 

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman, who plays both ways in high school and has been recruited for both sides by colleges, has been on Nebraska's radar screen for some time now. He attended a junior day back in January before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting and has been in consistent contact with NU since then. 

Nebraska has 21 verbal commitments in its 2021 class, and its only other known pledge for the defensive line is Jailen Weaver (Antioch, California). 

Another walk-on commit: Nebraska has its first out-of-state walk-on for the 2021 class. 

Payton Weehler of Mount Ayr, Iowa, tweeted Friday afternoon he intends to enroll at Nebraska and join the football program as a walk-on. 

Weehler is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile. He's played several different positions, including linebacker and running back during his senior season. 

Weehler continues a run of walk-on commits for the Huskers' 2021 class. He's the ninth known member and the seventh to jump on board in the past three weeks. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

