Huskers in the final five for 2021 lineman Buckley; walk-on class keeps growing

Ru'Quan Buckley originally thought he was going to announce his verbal commitment back in October, but he decided to hold off.

Now, he's got a long list of scholarship offers whittled down to five. Nebraska is still squarely in the mix, too.

Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) named the Huskers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Florida State as his five finalists.

He told the Journal Star on Friday afternoon that he plans on signing during the early signing period, which begins Dec. 16. He doesn't know exactly when he plans to have his decision made or announce his verbal commitment between now and then, however.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman, who plays both ways in high school and has been recruited for both sides by colleges, has been on Nebraska's radar screen for some time now. He attended a junior day back in January before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting and has been in consistent contact with NU since then.

Nebraska has 21 verbal commitments in its 2021 class, and its only other known pledge for the defensive line is Jailen Weaver (Antioch, California).

Another walk-on commit: Nebraska has its first out-of-state walk-on for the 2021 class.