Huskers hosting four-star DB on official visit

Nebraska's still in the market for high school defensive backs and the school has a touted one visiting this weekend.

Four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould confirmed to the Journal Star that he's taking an official visit to Lincoln as the first major move since his recruitment took an unexpected turn recently.

Gould, who attends Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, was verbally committed to USC since June 20, but decommitted on Wednesday in the mist of the staff turnover there after Lincoln Riley was named the head coach.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Gould is ranked the No. 185 player nationally by 247Sports and is also considered a four-star player by Rivals.

When he first committed to the Trojans, the recruiting sites thought another of the serious players in the picture was Penn State. The Nittany Lions defensive coordinator, Brent Pry, just left that program to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has a couple of familiar faces on campus. Running back Rahmir Johnson attended the same high school as Gould. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson is a regular recruiting New Jersey and the East Coast, as well.