Huskers host official visitor, make offer to 2023 athlete out of Minnesota

Unlike your Thanksgiving Day meal, Nebraska's recruiting visitors list was light for the Iowa game.
At least the officials list, anyway.
The lone official visitor at Friday's game at Memorial Stadium was junior college defensive end Julius Coates, a three-star prospect who is currently committed to Colorado.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Coates, out of East Mississippi Community College, also took a visit to Oregon recently.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Jaxon Howard, a 6-3, 205-pound athlete in the 2023 recruiting cycle, received an offer from the Huskers while on his unofficial visit Friday. He is from Minneapolis.
Also making the trip were 2020 Husker recruits Blaise Gunnerson and Nash Hutmacher. Two of Nebraska's 2021 committed recruits -- Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochozka and Iowa's Henry Lutovsky -- also were on the field prior to the game.
Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins, who received a Husker offer last summer, made an unofficial visit.
Several 2020 Husker walk-on recruits were at the game, as was Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, who is considering scholarship offers from Oregon State and Army.
Photos from the game
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gestures to the crowd in the second-quarter action at Memorial Stadium on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) tackles Iowa's wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's tight end Sam Laporta (84) in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's kicker Matt Waldoch makes a field goal against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's quarterback Noah Vedral (16) looks to make a throw against Iowa in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska's defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) tackles Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (left) tackles Iowa's Nico Ragaini (89) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa players try to block a field goal from Nebraska's Matt Waldoch (35) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) (left) evades a tackle from Iowa's Chauncey Golston (57) (center) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
A fan holds his hand out for a high-five from Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) (right) after he scores a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) scores a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) receives the ball Friday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) smiles after scoring on an interception from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) deflects a pass intended for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and caught by Husker cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) for a touchdown Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) scores on an interception from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Watch: Spirit outside Memorial Stadium
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz before the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz before the game Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
Tina Bowen, of Omaha, carries balloons before the Nebraska home game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
The Nebraska football team arrives at Memorial Stadium before the game against Iowa on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!