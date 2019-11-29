You are the owner of this article.
Huskers host official visitor, make offer to 2023 athlete out of Minnesota
Unlike your Thanksgiving Day meal, Nebraska's recruiting visitors list was light for the Iowa game.

At least the officials list, anyway.

The lone official visitor at Friday's game at Memorial Stadium was junior college defensive end Julius Coates, a three-star prospect who is currently committed to Colorado.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Coates, out of East Mississippi Community College, also took a visit to Oregon recently.

Jaxon Howard, a 6-3, 205-pound athlete in the 2023 recruiting cycle, received an offer from the Huskers while on his unofficial visit Friday. He is from Minneapolis.

Also making the trip were 2020 Husker recruits Blaise Gunnerson and Nash Hutmacher. Two of Nebraska's 2021 committed recruits -- Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochozka and Iowa's Henry Lutovsky -- also were on the field prior to the game.

Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins, who received a Husker offer last summer, made an unofficial visit.

Several 2020 Husker walk-on recruits were at the game, as was Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, who is considering scholarship offers from Oregon State and Army.

