Huskers have another official visitor arriving today; regional TE no longer using OV to Lincoln

Sure, most official visits happen on the weekends.

For players who want to use all five officials during June, though, a midweek visit is required somewhere along the way.

Nebraska has an official visitor arriving on campus today in offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado).

The Valor Christian High standout has been on a whirlwind tour this month, already knocking out visits to Cal, Virginia and Colorado. After spending Monday night through Wednesday in Lincoln, he'll be visiting Duke on the final weekend of the month.

He's also seen Kansas State and Minnesota this month, as well.

Maikkula (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds) will be the third offensive lineman to take an official visit to Nebraska this month, following Valen Erickson (Chicago) and Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana), both of whom were on campus June 4.

Maikkula's visit will help set the course for how Nebraska views its offensive line board going forward. Junior college center Seth Falley, for example, said he was told when he worked out on Friday that the staff thought it would know more after the month's official visitors had come through.