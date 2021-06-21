 Skip to main content
Huskers have another official visitor arriving today; regional TE no longer using OV to Lincoln
  • Updated
Friday Night Lights, 6.18

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks to the athletes on Friday, June 18, 2021, during the Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Sure, most official visits happen on the weekends. 

For players who want to use all five officials during June, though, a midweek visit is required somewhere along the way. 

Nebraska has an official visitor arriving on campus today in offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado). 

The Valor Christian High standout has been on a whirlwind tour this month, already knocking out visits to Cal, Virginia and Colorado. After spending Monday night through Wednesday in Lincoln, he'll be visiting Duke on the final weekend of the month. 

He's also seen Kansas State and Minnesota this month, as well. 

Maikkula (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds) will be the third offensive lineman to take an official visit to Nebraska this month, following Valen Erickson (Chicago) and Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana), both of whom were on campus June 4. 

Maikkula's visit will help set the course for how Nebraska views its offensive line board going forward. Junior college center Seth Falley, for example, said he was told when he worked out on Friday that the staff thought it would know more after the month's official visitors had come through. 

TE no longer visiting: At one time, Nebraska was expecting two midweek visitors this week, but Gabe Burkle (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) is no longer visiting. 

The 6-7, 230-pounder told the Journal Star on Monday morning that he had been originally set to visit Tuesday through Thursday but that NU is only taking one tight end in the 2022 class. 

The Huskers landed a verbal commitment from Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) on June 7.

It's not clear that Nebraska will have any more official visitors this month after Maikkula. The only other known visitor set for the final weekend of June was defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, Georgia), but he verbally committed to West Virginia last week. 

Official Visitor Name Position Hometown (School) Expected Visit Date
Tyreke Johnson DB Jacksonville, Fla. (Ohio State) 6/2/21
Chase Androff TE Lakeville, Minn. (South) 6/4/21
Ashton Craig OL Lawrenceburg, Ind. 6/4/21
Nico Davillier DL Maumelle, Ark. 6/4/21
Valen Erickson OL Chicago (St. Rita) 6/4/21
Jalen Marshall DL Overland Park, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas) 6/4/21
Landon Samson WR Southake, Texas (Carroll) 6/4/21
Richard Torres QB San Antonio (Southside) 6/4/21
Justin Williams RB Dallas, Ga. (East Paulding) 6/4/21
Ashton Hayes RB Reno, Nev. (McQueens) 6/11/21
Tyler Martin LB Acton, Mass (BB&N School) 6/11/21
Grant Page WR Boulder, Colo. (Fairview) 6/11/21
Avery Powell DB Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peter's Prep) 6/11/21
Hayden Schwartz DL Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School) 6/11/21
Markeith Williams DB Orlando, Fla. (Evans) 6/11/21
Jake Appleget ATH Lincoln (Southeast) 6/18/21
Ernest Hausmann LB Columbus 6/18/21
James Monds III DB Fort Pierce, Fla. 6/18/21
Nathan Vail DB Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison) 6/18/21
Jake Maikkula OL Littleton, Colo. (Valor Christian) 6/21/21

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

