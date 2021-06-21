Huskers have another official visitor arriving today; regional TE no longer using OV to Lincoln

Sure, most official visits happen on the weekends.
For players who want to use all five officials during June, though, a midweek visit is required somewhere along the way.
Nebraska has an official visitor arriving on campus today in offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado).
The Valor Christian High standout has been on a whirlwind tour this month, already knocking out visits to Cal, Virginia and Colorado. After spending Monday night through Wednesday in Lincoln, he'll be visiting Duke on the final weekend of the month.
He's also seen Kansas State and Minnesota this month, as well.
Maikkula (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds) will be the third offensive lineman to take an official visit to Nebraska this month, following Valen Erickson (Chicago) and Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana), both of whom were on campus June 4.
Maikkula's visit will help set the course for how Nebraska views its offensive line board going forward. Junior college center Seth Falley, for example, said he was told when he worked out on Friday that the staff thought it would know more after the month's official visitors had come through.
TE no longer visiting: At one time, Nebraska was expecting two midweek visitors this week, but Gabe Burkle (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) is no longer visiting.
The 6-7, 230-pounder told the Journal Star on Monday morning that he had been originally set to visit Tuesday through Thursday but that NU is only taking one tight end in the 2022 class.
The Huskers landed a verbal commitment from Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) on June 7.
It's not clear that Nebraska will have any more official visitors this month after Maikkula. The only other known visitor set for the final weekend of June was defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, Georgia), but he verbally committed to West Virginia last week.
|Official Visitor Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Expected Visit Date
|Tyreke Johnson
|DB
|Jacksonville, Fla. (Ohio State)
|6/2/21
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|6/4/21
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|Lawrenceburg, Ind.
|6/4/21
|Nico Davillier
|DL
|Maumelle, Ark.
|6/4/21
|Valen Erickson
|OL
|Chicago (St. Rita)
|6/4/21
|Jalen Marshall
|DL
|Overland Park, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|6/4/21
|Landon Samson
|WR
|Southake, Texas (Carroll)
|6/4/21
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio (Southside)
|6/4/21
|Justin Williams
|RB
|Dallas, Ga. (East Paulding)
|6/4/21
|Ashton Hayes
|RB
|Reno, Nev. (McQueens)
|6/11/21
|Tyler Martin
|LB
|Acton, Mass (BB&N School)
|6/11/21
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|6/11/21
|Avery Powell
|DB
|Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peter's Prep)
|6/11/21
|Hayden Schwartz
|DL
|Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)
|6/11/21
|Markeith Williams
|DB
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|6/11/21
|Jake Appleget
|ATH
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|6/18/21
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|6/18/21
|James Monds III
|DB
|Fort Pierce, Fla.
|6/18/21
|Nathan Vail
|DB
|Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison)
|6/18/21
|Jake Maikkula
|OL
|Littleton, Colo. (Valor Christian)
|6/21/21
