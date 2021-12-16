Huskers have 13 signed and four transfers committed, where might they look next?

National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
NU is hoping it’s not done signing players this week, but it’s also not too early to take a preliminary look-ahead to see what might be on the radar screen for the Huskers coming out of the early signing period.
The Huskers announced 13 signings Wednesday and have commitments from a quartet of Division I transfers, too.
Here are a couple of groups Nebraska might be checking on in the coming days and weeks.
Louisiana guys
Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford: Crawford, a three-star receiver from Shreveport is set to make his college decision at 10 a.m. Friday. The Huskers appear to be right in the mix. Crawford was verbally committed to LSU for more than two years while Mickey Joseph was the receivers coach there. Now, of course, Joseph is at Nebraska. Will Crawford follow? He put up huge numbers for Green Oaks High as a sophomore (990 yards and eight TDs in 12 games) and as a junior (813 and six in nine games) before a rough final season in which Green Oaks had a young quarterback.
Running back TreVonte' Citizen: Much more in the long-shot department, Citizen has one more official visit to use in January and the Huskers hope it’s to Lincoln. NU coaches visited the four-star back in Lake Charles during Joseph’s first day on the road as a Husker assistant. Citizen, ranked the No. 2 back in the country according to Rivals, has a large set of options.
Safety Jacoby Matthews: Like Citizen, it would be quite the coup if the Huskers actually landed Matthews, a top-50 recruit nationally and one of the top defensive backs in the 2022 class. The Ponchatoula native announced Tuesday that he’s waiting until February to sign and also that he had picked up an offer from Joseph. Space is tight around the country, but teams find room for players like Citizen and Matthews.
Front-seven help
Defensive end Seleti Fevaleaki: The Huskers had Fevaleaki, who spent last year at Snow College, on campus for an official visit on the last weekend before the early signing period. NU also lost out on high school defensive lineman Ben Roberts to Oregon on Wednesday. Could Fevaleaki be next up? He began his career at BYU but still has three years of eligibility remaining. The competition will only increase for his services from here, though. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder picked up an offer from Oklahoma State on Wednesday. He could sign this week still or take his recruitment to February.
Outside linebacker Andrew Savaiinaea: Savaiinaea is an edge player who at 6-4 and 260 could potentially be a defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker. He picked up a forecast to Nebraska recently from a 247Sports analyst and it stands to reason that NU is still in the market for front seven help. The Puyallup, Washington, native is a player who could see his recruitment take off further next month when there are fewer high school players available.
Transfer portal
Nebraska has four scholarship transfers on board already — offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr. (Northern Colorado), defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State), kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) and punter Brian Buschini (Montana) — and are clearly looking for more.
Frost said Wednesday, “We're going to take the best guy that we can to help our football team, whether that's high school kids or junior college kids or transfer portal kids. We're taking a look at everybody we think merits a look."
Where might they turn? Well, The Huskers are squarely in the market for a quarterback. Until Thursday, the primary target has been LSU graduate transfer Myles Brennan. However, Brennan announced he's returning to the Tigers to play a final season under new coach Brian Kelly.
NU was already evaluating other options and now will turn its attention fully elsewhere.
Two of the bigger names available are USC transfer Kedon Slovis and FCS Incarnate Word transfer Cam Ward, who racked up 47 touchdown passes this fall. The dominoes at quarterback have only just started falling -- former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel also came off the board Thursday to UCLA -- and there will potentially be more options available in the coming weeks, too.
That is clearly the biggest single piece remaining to the Huskers' portal recruiting efforts. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday he's received "a ton of calls" about transfer quarterbacks.
Elsewhere, NU is still looking for offensive linemen. They’ve got Williams committed and have offers out to several others, including Cornell tackle Hunter Nourad and Clemson guard Paul Tchio. On Thursday morning, Nebraska offered East Tennessee State transfer Tre’Mond Shorts.
The Huskers are still in the market for at least one wide receiver and potentially multiple. They’ve hosted Isaiah Castenada-Garcia from New Mexico State on an official visit and were in a recent top group tweeted by Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers.
Potentially a long shot, but keep an eye on former LSU receiver Koy Moore. The sophomore has been in the portal since October, but his recruitment since then has been relatively quiet.
The former four-star prospect and Kenner, Louisiana, native had 22 catches for 177 as a freshman in 2020 and then just five this year before transferring. Another former LSU receiver, Trey Palmer, also entered his name into the portal on Thursday.
On the defensive side, Nebraska on Thursday offered sought-after former Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones, an Alabama native.
There are players in the portal making decisions and more opting to transfer every day, so that element of recruiting will continue to be a moving target going forward into and through the holidays.
