Huskers getting TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to campus for spring game official visit, and other recruiting notes

One of Nebraska's biggest current transfer portal targets will be on campus for an official visit at the Red-White Spring Game next weekend.

TCU edge Ochaun Mathis said via social media that he's going to be making the trip as he tries to decide where he'll continue his college career.

Mathis, listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, took an official visit to Texas earlier this spring and also has USC, Penn State and Ole Miss in his top five.

The Athletic currently has Mathis listed as the best player available in the transfer portal and Nebraska is looking for help on the edge and on the defensive front line in general.

Mathis started 34 games for the Horned Frogs over his career there. In 2021, he had 45 tackles (seven for loss) and four sacks. In 2020, he led TCU with nine sacks and 14 TFLs, making him one of the most productive defensive players available in the transfer portal.

Mathis is a Manor, Texas, native. That, combined with the fact that his former head coach, Gary Patterson, is now on the staff at UT, makes the Longhorns a perceived favorite. Now the Huskers will get a chance to make their case for his services in front of a large crowd at Memorial Stadium.

Elsewhere on the transfer portal front, Nebraska on Tuesday evening extended an offer to LSU linebacker transfer Josh White. The former four-star prospect also quickly earned offers from USC, Texas, Colorado and others after entering the portal on Monday.

NU has experience returning at inside linebacker but saw Will Honas transfer out and Chris Kolarevic move to nickel. The Huskers are also short this spring as Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass are rehabbing from injuries.

Competition will be hot for White, though Nebraska does have a natural connection with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and special teams coordinator Bill Busch — both were on the LSU staff while he was there.

A Houston native, White will technically have four years of eligibility remaining after he appeared in 10 games in 2020 and then didn't play in 2021 due to injury.

Unofficials continue: In addition to two junior days and what is sure to be a major recruiting weekend for the spring game, NU has also hosted a steady stream of unofficial visitors on practice days over the course of spring.

It's a way for the staff to be able to pay more attention to priority recruits and gives players the ability to see a practice while they're in town.

On Monday, the Huskers had four-star 2023 defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert (Indianapolis) in town. The 6-5, 250-pounder told the Journal Star, "It went great. (I) got to look around at facilities and meet and talk with coaches."

In the past week-plus, the Huskers have also hosted, among others, four-star Lincoln East wide receiver Malachi Coleman, four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green (Lee's Summit, Missouri) and three-star wide receiver Andre Davis (Overland Park, Kansas).

Coleman, of course, recently picked up a scholarship offer from Georgia and is considered the top player in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 cycle. He's currently ranked the No. 139 player overall in the country by 247Sports.

Green (6-5 and 310) is viewed as one of the best offensive linemen in the Midwest for the class and is the No. 29 overall player nationally per Rivals and No. 103 per 247Sports.

Huskers in final group for DB: Nebraska on Tuesday also cracked the top five for three-star defensive back Shawn Battle. The Philadelphia native also included Penn State, Boston College, Cincinnati and Virginia among his finalists and said he's planning on making his decision June 4.

Battle (5-11, 180) visited NU earlier this spring for a junior day.

