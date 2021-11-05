Huskers getting 2022 DB Martin, who impressed this summer, on official visit

One of the missing pieces for Nebraska’s small 2022 recruiting class remains at defensive back.

It’s possible that Millard South athlete Gage Stenger, the most recent addition to the nine-man class, will begin his career as a safety, but the Huskers are still without a cornerback in a cycle for which they’d like to have multiple.

They’ll host one of their top remaining targets on an official visit this weekend in Jalil Martin.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback from Chicago earned a scholarship offer over the summer when he broke off from a Friday Night Lights camp and worked out one-on-one extensively with NU secondary coach Travis Fisher.

Then on Nebraska’s first bye week, Fisher went and saw Martin play. Now, Martin’s returning to campus to watch the Huskers take on Ohio State.

Martin attended the FNL camp with several other interesting Chicago-area stadnouts from future classes, including his teammate, 2023 wide receiver Logan Lester and another 2023 receiver in Malik Elzy (Chicago Simeon). Also along was 2024 athlete I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook).

Martin over the summer also picked up offers from schools including Illinois, Mizzou, Ole Miss and Kansas.