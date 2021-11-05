Huskers getting 2022 DB Martin, who impressed this summer, on official visit

One of the missing pieces for Nebraska’s small 2022 recruiting class remains at defensive back.
It’s possible that Millard South athlete Gage Stenger, the most recent addition to the nine-man class, will begin his career as a safety, but the Huskers are still without a cornerback in a cycle for which they’d like to have multiple.
They’ll host one of their top remaining targets on an official visit this weekend in Jalil Martin.
The 6-foot-3 cornerback from Chicago earned a scholarship offer over the summer when he broke off from a Friday Night Lights camp and worked out one-on-one extensively with NU secondary coach Travis Fisher.
Then on Nebraska’s first bye week, Fisher went and saw Martin play. Now, Martin’s returning to campus to watch the Huskers take on Ohio State.
Martin attended the FNL camp with several other interesting Chicago-area stadnouts from future classes, including his teammate, 2023 wide receiver Logan Lester and another 2023 receiver in Malik Elzy (Chicago Simeon). Also along was 2024 athlete I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook).
Martin over the summer also picked up offers from schools including Illinois, Mizzou, Ole Miss and Kansas.
The Huskers have been looking around the country for potential defensive back options in the 2022 class. On Thursday, they offered Central Michigan commit Olando Trader (Jackson, Mich.) and they’ve also recently offered New Jersey four-star Davison Igbinosun and several junior college players.
Martin’s the only known official visitor for the weekend, but the Huskers will have some other regulars around on unofficial visits and are set to host around 40 players overall. In terms of commits and in-state players, that list features Stenger and fellow 2022 verbal commitments like linebackers Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) and Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) plus 2023 verbal commitments in tight end Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast). Also expected in the house is Southeast standout defender Teitum Tuioti, another regular unofficial visitor.
Brahmer and Gottula are both considered four-star prospects by Rivals currently, with Brahmer, the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher, checking in as the No. 237 player in the country overall for the 2023 class.
Other intriguing 2023 unofficial visitors
DB Marvin Burks Jr. (St. Louis): The Huskers have had a tough time breaking in to the St. Louis area, but Burks is at least visiting campus. The 2023 safety is listed at 6-2 and 190 and is considered a three-star prospect and has a nice offer list that includes Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and others.
RB Dylan Edwards (Derby, Kan.): The running back from Derby has also picked up a bunch of scholarship offers, including from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and others. Edwards is from the same high school as NU freshman offensive lineman Alex Conn. He’s considered a three-star prospect and is a smaller back at 5-9 and 170 pounds.
DB Shaun Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.): Groves recruitment hasn’t taken off to this point, but the 6-foot corner’s older brother, Taylor, is a four-star defensive back at East Robertson High and is verbally committed to Ole Miss.
OLB Asa Newsom (Waverly, Iowa): The younger brother of Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, Asa has been a regular gameday visitor for the Huskers, too. Newsom (6-4 and 210) has turned himself into a coveted regional prospect over the past few months, picking up offers from not only the Huskers, but Iowa, Mizzou, Kansas State and others.
DL Elinneus Davis (Moorhead, Minn.): Davis is a three-star prospect who’s also got regional offers including Iowa State and Kansas so far. He’s listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds as a junior. His pair of Power Five offers have just come in the past month, so Davis is a player to keep an eye on going forward as more schools see his film and get him to campus.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.