Huskers extend offer to Class of 2021 Kearney QB Heinrich Haarberg

The last time Heinrich Haarberg was in Lincoln for a Nebraska football practice, he couldn’t have foreseen what was coming next.
The Kearney Catholic quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class dropped by the Cornhuskers’ first spring practice back on March 9, less than a week before the remaining sessions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On that day, though, he did have a productive conversation with head coach Scott Frost.
“He just talked to me and reinforced that they want me there, but it’s just, it’d be a disservice to the team to just offer me without seeing me throw, and I completely understand that,” Haarberg said after that trip. “… (When recruiting a quarterback), you’d better make sure he’s the right one.”
Well, the Huskers seem to think Haarberg just might the right one.
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco offered Haarberg a scholarship on Monday, marking an escalation in the recruitment between NU and the 6-foot-5, 190-pound in-state signal-caller.
Haarberg’s recruitment has been on a steady climb in recent months, and Verduzco has been involved for almost all of that time.
The Huskers, after all, liked what they saw of Haarberg’s on film. Haarberg ran in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash at a camp over the summer and has a 36-inch vertical jump. He threw for nearly 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior and also ran for 458 (5.5 per carry) and four more scores. He was expected to run sub-11 seconds in the 100 meters this spring before the track season was canceled.
As Verduzco likes to do, he wanted to see Haarberg throw in person this spring before offering a scholarship but that, too, was scuttled.
Maybe that could have waited until the summer, but other factors have crept at least into the periphery. Haarberg on April 8 picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer from Boston College and then two days later another one of Nebraska’s 2021 quarterback targets, Peter Costelli of Mission Viejo, California, verbally pledged to Utah.
Excited to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska! @coach_frost @Coach_Verdu @KCStarsFootball @jenkins_elite @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/qKJv3NMRF0— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) May 4, 2020
So now, Haarberg has a chance to be a Husker if he wants it. He’s the first Nebraska high school quarterback to get an offer to play the position at NU since Allan Evridge in 2004. Evridge eventually picked Kansas State. The last two in-state players to sign with Nebraska as a quarterback: Mike McLaughlin (2001) and Eric Crouch (1997).
Haarberg was a little bit late to the national recruiting scene, but he told the Journal Star back in December that he felt like he could keep up with the blue-chip recruits he saw on a camp swing last summer and that he was confident his recruitment would pick up.
“I’ve always been a little bit behind the curve because those guys have been prepping since they were 8 years old to play Division I football, and they live in the spots to get noticed and make it work for them,” he said then. … “I don’t have anything against those guys, those guys are great, but I know I’ve been blessed with pretty good genetics and I know I’m probably more athletic than some of those guys.”
Haarberg is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.
