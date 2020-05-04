Huskers extend offer to Class of 2021 Kearney QB Heinrich Haarberg

As Verduzco likes to do, he wanted to see Haarberg throw in person this spring before offering a scholarship but that, too, was scuttled.

Maybe that could have waited until the summer, but other factors have crept at least into the periphery. Haarberg on April 8 picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer from Boston College and then two days later another one of Nebraska’s 2021 quarterback targets, Peter Costelli of Mission Viejo, California, verbally pledged to Utah.

So now, Haarberg has a chance to be a Husker if he wants it. He’s the first Nebraska high school quarterback to get an offer to play the position at NU since Allan Evridge in 2004. Evridge eventually picked Kansas State. The last two in-state players to sign with Nebraska as a quarterback: Mike McLaughlin (2001) and Eric Crouch (1997).

Haarberg was a little bit late to the national recruiting scene, but he told the Journal Star back in December that he felt like he could keep up with the blue-chip recruits he saw on a camp swing last summer and that he was confident his recruitment would pick up.