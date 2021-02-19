Huskers extend offer to 2023 Pierce TE Benjamin Brahmer

Nebraska's run of having strong in-state options isn't slowing down anytime soon.
The Huskers on Friday extended a scholarship offer to sophomore Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer, his father and Bluejay coach Mark Brahmer confirmed to the Journal Star.
"Obviously it's an exciting day" Mark Brahmer said. "Benjamin, it's something he's dreamt about throughout his entire life. Any Nebraska kid always dreams of being a Husker. To get that opportunity and the offer from (inside linebackers coach Barrett) Ruud today, he was very excited."
The elder Brahmer has been at Pierce for 25 years and has had just one Division I recruit in that time, former Nebraska tight end Matt Herian. Now the principal at Pierce, Mark Brahmer chatted briefly Friday evening at halftime of a Bluejay basketball game.
"It's a privilege and an honor that they would think as much of hiim as they did to be able to extend an offer," Mark Brahmer said.
Benjamin Brahmer, a 6-foot-5 pass-catcher, was named first-team all-state for Class C-1 by the Journal Star, making him one of only five sophomores to earn all-state honors.
Brahmer finished the season with 44 catches for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns for Pierce, which capped a 12-0 season with a 28-19 victory over Adams Central for the C-1 state championship in November.
"He's always caught the ball really well and he's got a lot of maturing left to do," said Mark Brahmer, who added that Benjamin has grown two inches since football season began this fall. "He's about 6-foot-6, maybe 190 pounds right now in the middle of basketball season. He could end up being a 6-6, 6-7, 240-pound guy."
Mark Brahmer also credited former Husker defensive lineman Steve Warren and the work Benjamin and other Pierce players have done training at the Warren Aacademy in Omaha. In those programs, the younger Brahmer has worked and trained along with other talented area tight ends like Nebraska freshman Thomas Fidone.
Benjamin Brahmer already is the third 2023 prospect from the state to get an offer from the Huskers. NU also has offered Lincoln Southeast defender Teitum Tuioti and Elkhorn South lineman Maverick Noonan.
Brahmer already had an offer from Iowa State and more Power Five attention certainly won't be far behind.
In addition to that trio, Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula has an offer from Iowa State. So, too, does Jonathan Humpal at Lewis Central just across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
