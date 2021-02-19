Huskers extend offer to 2023 Pierce TE Benjamin Brahmer

Nebraska's run of having strong in-state options isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The Huskers on Friday extended a scholarship offer to sophomore Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer, his father and Bluejay coach Mark Brahmer confirmed to the Journal Star.

"Obviously it's an exciting day" Mark Brahmer said. "Benjamin, it's something he's dreamt about throughout his entire life. Any Nebraska kid always dreams of being a Husker. To get that opportunity and the offer from (inside linebackers coach Barrett) Ruud today, he was very excited."

The elder Brahmer has been at Pierce for 25 years and has had just one Division I recruit in that time, former Nebraska tight end Matt Herian. Now the principal at Pierce, Mark Brahmer chatted briefly Friday evening at halftime of a Bluejay basketball game.

"It's a privilege and an honor that they would think as much of hiim as they did to be able to extend an offer," Mark Brahmer said.

Benjamin Brahmer, a 6-foot-5 pass-catcher, was named first-team all-state for Class C-1 by the Journal Star, making him one of only five sophomores to earn all-state honors.