Huskers double up on DBs, add commitments from four-star CB Jaeden Gould, juco S DeShon Singleton

Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher on Tuesday played the recruiting equivalent of double coverage.
On the eve of the early National Signing Day, the Huskers double-dipped on defensive back commitments, landing both four-star Class of 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) and junior college safety DeShon Singleton.
Singleton, a full academic qualifier who will have three years to play plus a redshirt after one season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, went first, announcing his commitment shortly afternoon.
Gould, a former USC verbal pledge and now the Huskers’ highest-rated commit in the class, followed suit about 5 p.m.
Gould backed off his pledge to the Trojans after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley got the head coaching job there and took an official visit to Nebraska the weekend of Dec. 3.
“The visit was great,” Gould told the Journal Star. “I really enjoyed my time with the staff and watching film with Coach Fisher.”
Nebraska recruited Gould, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, hard out of Bergen Catholic, the same school that produced NU running back Rahmir Johnson, before he originally committed to USC over the Huskers, Penn State and many others.
“The past few weeks have definitely been pretty hectic, but I’m glad I’m at peace with everything now,” he said of reopening his recruitment.
Gould is considered the No. 190 player overall nationally by 247Sports and is also considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.
What drew him to Nebraska?
“Just the atmosphere and the sense of community that they have,” said Gould, who is an early enrollee and will be on campus in January. “Also, the opportunity to turn a program around and get to contribute early.”
Down at Hutchinson this fall, Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as the season unfolded: “Where did this kid come from?”
Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.
Singleton did decide on junior college and it paid off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder grabbed Power Five attention almost as soon as the season began.
Singleton spent Tuesday through Thursday last week at Nebraska on an official visit and then went to Kansas State over the weekend.
Singleton is the type of long, rangy player Fisher covets. And while he's got a year of junior college ball under his belt, he's more like another young player added to the mix rather than a grizzled college football veteran. That's because Singleton is a full academic qualifier, meaning he didn't have to stay in junior college for two years and earn a degree like many players at that level do.
Instead, he'll be on campus in Lincoln next month with three years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.
“He’s very sharp, very intelligent. Coachable, has attention to details,” Gray said. “He’s like a sponge. If you tell him something, he gets it. He’s a special player and a special person.”
I'm 1000% committed to #GBR🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FtjjpMnKQ3— DeShon Singleton (@DeshonSingleton) December 14, 2021
At Hutch, Singleton logged three interceptions over the course of the season, putting himself on the map in the process.
“He was a quarterback so, transferring over to a full-time defensive back, so there’s some things he’s got to clean up and keep growing with, but that’s everybody,” Gray said. … “He’s just kept on believing in himself and kept on working and he did it.
“He’s special. He’s a hard worker. He’s a student of the game. For his age, he’s ahead of his time.”
Nebraska now has 12 verbal commitments in its 2021 class.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Jaeden Gould
|DB
|Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic)
|****
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|***
|Jake Appleget
|LB
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|***
|Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
|DB
|Prentiss, Miss. (Jefferson Davis)
|***
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|***
|Victor Jones Jr.
|WR
|Orlando, Florida (Olympia)
|***
|Jalil Martin
|DB
|Chicago (Kenwood Academy)
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|***
|Brodie Tagaloa
|DL
|San Francisco (De La Salle)
|***
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio, Texas (Southside)
|***
|Gage Stenger
|OLB
|Omaha (Millard South)
|***
|DeShon Singleton
|DB
|Hutchinson (Kan.) CC
|***
The turning point in every Nebraska football game in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 ...
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.