Huskers bolster front-seven ranks with nine signees

“Someday I hope (my son) is as big as Blaise and that good of a kid. We’re excited about him,” head coach Scott Frost said. “Niko Cooper is just a specimen of an outside linebacker that we think could play in a lot of different places for us and help out with pass rush. Jimari Butler is another kid that we got late from Alabama. He’s another kid that when you walk in the room with him, you can see the potential there. His tape is really good, and he shows a lot of ability to get after the quarterback.

“We felt that we needed to improve ourselves in that area and we like who we got.”

NU’s recruiting at inside linebacker had some twists and turns, from a commitment and decommitment with high schooler Rodney Groce to parting ways with juco Jamoi Hodge nine days after he committed. But the Huskers ended up with Mauga-Clements and perhaps the steal of the class in Greene, who was heavily sought-after by the Florida powers and had been pledged to Florida State for more than a year.

“I think getting Keyshawn Greene out of Florida really helped solidify what we have there,” Frost said. “We have ‘Va’ from California. I thought we needed to add a little depth to the inside linebacker room. (Mauga-Clements) is really a run-and-hit guy that we’re excited about. I have no doubt that he’s going to help our football team.