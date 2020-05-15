Huskers adding walk-on graduate transfer kicker from LSU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska is adding another walk-on kicker to its ranks, but this one has some high-level Division I experience.

Former LSU kicker Connor Culp is set to join the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday. Culp is expected to be a walk-on for the fall semester.

Culp was the Tigers' starting kicker in 2017 and made 11-of-16 field goals and 20-of-23 extra points, a freshman season highlighted by a 42-yard game-winner against Auburn.

He split duties late in the year, though, and then lost the job to a pair of standouts in Cole Tracy (2018) and Cade York (2019).

Rivals first mentioned that Culp was planning to walk on at Nebraska.

Culp told the Journal Star that senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge recruited him to Nebraska. Culp was the first LSU player to put his name in the NCAA's transfer portal back in January after the Tigers' national championship season ended.

The Huskers have added several walk-on specialists to the mix so far this offseason, including Iowa Western Community College transfer Chase Contrerez -- who was on campus for spring ball before it was shut down -- and high school recruits Tyler Crawford and Ryan Novosel.