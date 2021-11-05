Huskers add walk-on pledge from Norris' Hausmann

The Norris-to-Nebraska connection continues to grow.

On Friday, Titans senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann announced his intentions to walk on with the Cornhusker football program.

Hausmann, listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, could play any number of positions once he gets to college.

His older brother, Ashton, is a freshman walk-on defensive back for the Huskers who has appeared in two games (Fordham and Northwestern) in reserve duty so far this season.

Nebraska, of course, also has former Norris standout James Carnie as a freshman tight end. The Huskers just this week put former Norris offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, who played one year for the Titans as an exchange student from Germany and lived with the Hausmanns during that time, on scholarship after he's started the past four games at left guard.

Now Cooper Hausmann will be the next Norris player to join the NU football program.

He's started the past two seasons at quarterback. Norris' stats for this fall are not on MaxPreps, but as a junior Hausmann threw for 27 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 299 rushing yards to his 1,835 passing yards (completing 49.6% of his passes) over 11 games.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.