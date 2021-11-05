 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add walk-on pledge from Norris' Hausmann
0 Comments

Huskers add walk-on pledge from Norris' Hausmann

  • Updated
  • 0
Waverly vs. Norris, 10.22

Norris' Cooper Hausmann rushes for a first down against Waverly's Anthony Ruelas (17) in the second quarter on Oct. 22 in Firth.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Norris-to-Nebraska connection continues to grow. 

On Friday, Titans senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann announced his intentions to walk on with the Cornhusker football program. 

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Hausmann, listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, could play any number of positions once he gets to college. 

His older brother, Ashton, is a freshman walk-on defensive back for the Huskers who has appeared in two games (Fordham and Northwestern) in reserve duty so far this season.

Nebraska, of course, also has former Norris standout James Carnie as a freshman tight end. The Huskers just this week put former Norris offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, who played one year for the Titans as an exchange student from Germany and lived with the Hausmanns during that time, on scholarship after he's started the past four games at left guard. 

Now Cooper Hausmann will be the next Norris player to join the NU football program. 

He's started the past two seasons at quarterback. Norris' stats for this fall are not on MaxPreps, but as a junior Hausmann threw for 27 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 299 rushing yards to his 1,835 passing yards (completing 49.6% of his passes) over 11 games. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News