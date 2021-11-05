Huskers add walk-on pledge from Norris' Hausmann

Norris' Cooper Hausmann rushes for a first down against Waverly's Anthony Ruelas (17) in the second quarter on Oct. 22 in Firth.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
The Norris-to-Nebraska connection continues to grow.
On Friday, Titans senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann announced his intentions to walk on with the Cornhusker football program.
Hausmann, listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, could play any number of positions once he gets to college.
His older brother, Ashton, is a freshman walk-on defensive back for the Huskers who has appeared in two games (Fordham and Northwestern) in reserve duty so far this season.
Nebraska, of course, also has former Norris standout James Carnie as a freshman tight end. The Huskers just this week put former Norris offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, who played one year for the Titans as an exchange student from Germany and lived with the Hausmanns during that time, on scholarship after he's started the past four games at left guard.
Now Cooper Hausmann will be the next Norris player to join the NU football program.
He's started the past two seasons at quarterback. Norris' stats for this fall are not on MaxPreps, but as a junior Hausmann threw for 27 touchdowns against five interceptions and added 299 rushing yards to his 1,835 passing yards (completing 49.6% of his passes) over 11 games.
Photos: Purdue defeats Nebraska 28-23 at Memorial Stadium
Parachutists descended upon the field before Nebraska plays Purdue in football on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes the ball against Purdue in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
A parachutist floats into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers play Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz smiles after connecting for a PAT in the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Parachutists descended upon the field prior to the Nebraska-Purdue game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Cam Allen intercepts a pass by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez pass in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to an official in the second quarter during a game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) fails to get a hand on a pass from Adrian Martinez in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's King Doerue (22) lies in the sun after getting tackled by Ben Stille (95) in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's David Bell can't quite catch a pass while under pressure from Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Payne Durham (87) gets tripped out of bounds by Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell (16) runs against Nebraska before throwing a pass in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) scores a fourth-quarter touchdown against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin walks off the field after warm ups before the game against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) takes a practice kick held by William Przystup before their game against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili (63) pushes Purdue's Cam Allen (10) out of bounds in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets tackled by several Purdue players in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Jalen Graham (6) scores a touchdown after intercepting a ball thrown by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Zander Horvath (40) gets tackled by several Nebraska players in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) celebrates a catch against Purdue in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Monday that the Huskers have to get receiver Samori Toure more involved in the offense.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Manning catches a pass in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost runs onto the field with the team before a game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's TJ Sheffield (8) dives for extra yardage as he is tackled by Nebraska's Nick Henrich in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt grabs the legs of Purdue receiver David Bell in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) and Garrett Snodgrass (41) run onto the field before the Huskers play Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Jalen Graham in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone runs a drill before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop (33) gets tackled out of bounds by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Milton Wright (0) gets run out of bounds by Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) gets tackled by Purdue's Sanoussi Kane (21) in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue's Cam Allen (10) intercepts a Adrian Martinez pass in the fourth quarter as Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili (63) attempts a tackle on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) had four interceptions in the Huskers' 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) had four interceptions in the Huskers' 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) had four interceptions in the Huskers' 28-23 loss to the Boilermakers.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Jamari Brown (bottom right) reacts after defending an incomplete pass against Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) as teammate Chris Jefferson looks on in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs off the field after Purdue defeated the Huskers 28-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's TJ Sheffield (8) gets swarmed by Nebraska players on a punt return in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue tight end Payne Durham (top) gets upended by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's King Doerue (22) gets tackled by Nebraska's Caleb Tannor in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Jalen Graham (6) picks off an Adrian Martinez pass in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Oliver Martin catches a pass against Purdue's Jaylan Alexander in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp attempts an onside kick late in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, at Memorial Stadium. The Boilermakers recovered the ball and won 28-23.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) tries to recover an onside kick late in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Boilermakers recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gets pressured by Purdue's Branson Deen in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches a play in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers' 28-23 loss to Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue receiver David Bell makes a catch in the end zone while Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt defends, before the catch was nullified by an offensive pass interference call in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen sits on the field after an interception by Purdue's Chris Jefferson (not pictured) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Purdue tight end Payne Durham (top) gets upended by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska's Adrian Martinez threw four interceptions in the Huskers' 28-23 loss.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Purdue's Chris Jefferson intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium, one of four thrown by Adrian Martinez in the Huskers' 28-23 loss.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Air Force's Wings of Blue parachute team drops in before the Purdue at Nebraska football game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A member of the Air Force's Wings of Blue parachute team drops in before Nebraska plays Purdue in football Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates a Purdue turnover on downs after stopping a fourth-and-1 attempt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (right) watches his second-quarter PAT go through the uprights as holder William Przystup (90) looks on against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores on a second-quarter run against Purdue last week at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) steps out short of the goal line in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck (88) pulls in a first-down pass against Purdue's Dedrick Mackey (1) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws a 42-yard pass to Levi Falck (not pictured) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Manning dives into the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Manning's (5) celebrates his first-quarter touchdown against Purdue with Travis Vokolek, Bryce Benhart (54) and Zavier Betts (15) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) jumps out of bounds while running with the ball in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Purdue's David Bell (3) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) gets tripped up by Purdue's Dedrick Mackey (1) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Husker defenders attempt to block an extra point kicked by Purdue's Mitchell Fineran (24) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets off the team bus prior to the Huskers taking on Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wrapped up in a Husker blanket, Nebraska fan Julie Binderup of Omaha keeps warm in the shade as she reads the gameday program prior to the Purdue game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Brandon and Candice Everidge of Avoca, Iowa cheer on the Huskers as they arrive for the Unity Walk before the Purdue game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) shakes the paw of Tiny Tim, a long-haired Dachshund owned by John Bender of Monument, Colo., as the team arrives for the game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNL senior Kimberly Law performs in front of the Bell Tower with the Cornhusker Marching Band as they await the arrival of the team buses Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans during the Unity Walk before the game against Purdue Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Fans mill about before being let into the stadium before Nebraska hosted Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kids high-five the Huskers as they walk to the stadium during the Unity Walk before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska football player Luke Reimer high-fives fans during the Unity Walk before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
