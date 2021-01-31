Huskers add walk-on OL from New Jersey for 2021 class

Nebraska's been on a run of adding walk-ons from Lincoln to its incoming 2021 class.

On Sunday, the Huskers looked a little further east. Or, actually, quite a bit further.

Offensive lineman Joey Mancino of Holmdel, New Jersey, announced via social media that he intends to walk on at NU and play football for head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin.

Mancino wrote on Twitter that he and his family were able to visit Lincoln on their own this week, solidifying his decision to attend.

Mancino is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. He is the 17th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the third from beyond the state line.

The Huskers have added five players to the class since officially announcing 12 additions in December. That includes four new additions in the past 10 days.

NU has signed a large walk-on class in each of Frost's four recruiting classes since arriving at Nebraska and the 2021 class has steadily grown into another sizable group.