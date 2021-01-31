 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add walk-on OL from New Jersey for 2021 class
View Comments
HUSKER RECRUITING

Huskers add walk-on OL from New Jersey for 2021 class

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin claps on the sideline in the first half against Illinois on Nov. 21 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's been on a run of adding walk-ons from Lincoln to its incoming 2021 class. 

On Sunday, the Huskers looked a little further east. Or, actually, quite a bit further. 

Offensive lineman Joey Mancino of Holmdel, New Jersey, announced via social media that he intends to walk on at NU and play football for head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin. 

Mancino wrote on Twitter that he and his family were able to visit Lincoln on their own this week, solidifying his decision to attend. 

Mancino is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. He is the 17th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the third from beyond the state line. 

The Huskers have added five players to the class since officially announcing 12 additions in December. That includes four new additions in the past 10 days. 

NU has signed a large walk-on class in each of Frost's four recruiting classes since arriving at Nebraska and the 2021 class has steadily grown into another sizable group. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Derek Branch ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Alex Bullock ATH Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Maddox Burton DL Lincoln (Southeast)
Blake Closman DB Omaha (Millard North)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Sam Hoskinson LB Elkhorn (South)
CJ Lilienkamp DB Bellevue (West)
Joey Mancino OL Holmdel, New Jersey
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (S-E-M)
Beau Schaller OL Waukee, Iowa
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Jarrett Synek QB Hastings
Taveon Thompson ATH Lincoln (Southeast)
Payton Weehler ATH Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Aiden Young RB Elkhorn
Grant Buda ATH Lincoln (Southwest)

Our favorite staff images from the 2020 Nebraska football season

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News