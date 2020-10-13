 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add walk-on kicker from Ord who recently hit a record-setting kick
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Huskers add walk-on kicker from Ord who recently hit a record-setting kick

{{featured_button_text}}

Kelen Meyer has had a big autumn so far. 

The Ord kicker last month matched the Class C-2 record by connecting on a 58-yard field goal, one of three he made in a victory against Central City. 

Then, earlier this month, he picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska. It didn't take Meyer long to decide to take NU up on that, and he verbally pledged to join the program in 2021 on Monday night. 

Meyer is the second known walk-on in the Huskers' 2021 class, joining Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster, who jumped on board last week. 

Kohl's Kicking considers Meyer a quality kicking prospect. The service's write-up of Meyer says, "Meyer had another strong showing at the 2020 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was excellent on field goals once again and was able to score 24 points in the charting. He has tremendous command of his ball/foot contact and he moves through contact well." 

In addition to being a kicker on the football team, Meyer is a three-time state qualifier in wrestling. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News