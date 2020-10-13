Huskers add walk-on kicker from Ord who recently hit a record-setting kick

Kelen Meyer has had a big autumn so far.

The Ord kicker last month matched the Class C-2 record by connecting on a 58-yard field goal, one of three he made in a victory against Central City.

Then, earlier this month, he picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska. It didn't take Meyer long to decide to take NU up on that, and he verbally pledged to join the program in 2021 on Monday night.

Meyer is the second known walk-on in the Huskers' 2021 class, joining Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster, who jumped on board last week.

Kohl's Kicking considers Meyer a quality kicking prospect. The service's write-up of Meyer says, "Meyer had another strong showing at the 2020 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was excellent on field goals once again and was able to score 24 points in the charting. He has tremendous command of his ball/foot contact and he moves through contact well."